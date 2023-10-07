Coronado Celebrates 2023 Homecoming – Parade, Football, and King & Queen Coronation

There was no lack of homecoming festivities for Coronado High School (CHS) on Friday, October 6. And now the anticipation for this year’s “Time Travel (Back to the Future)”-themed homecoming dance is palpable and definitely enhanced from the Associated Student Body’s spirit week activities.

Junior Class President Alex Conlan says, “I love looking back on all the photos I get to take, whether it’s at the Ferry Landing or during float building or even at the game. It’s so much fun and it makes me so happy!”

Pep Rally

After second period on Friday the school-wide pep rally took place in the CHS gym. The homecoming court presented their dance routines that they’d been preparing for over two weeks. Seniors Myles Russ and Luca Salata’s dance ignited laughs in the bleachers when “I’m Just Ken,” featured in Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” movie, played. Students admired the CHS dance team as they showed off their synchronizing skills, as well as the cheerleading squad’s flexibility. Additionally, ASB Commissioner of Spirit Sophia Leyva and ASB Commissioner of Athletics Sophia Kenny emceed this event for the second time while balancing humor with organization to move the many events along.

The “Eras” Parade

It wasn’t just students having fun. Parents and other Coronado community members took part in homecoming celebrations starting at the traditional homecoming parade. This annual event takes place on Coronado’s main street, Orange Avenue, starting on Adella Avenue at 4pm. Lining the curbs, hundreds of viewers waved and cheered as the students passed by.

This year each float represented a different era in time – to match with the dance’s theme of time travel. The freshmen were the Ice Age, sophomores were the Jurassic era, juniors were the 1980s, and seniors were the 1960/1970s.

Students are invited to walk in the parade wearing their class shirts or colors. Many seniors walked holding painted signs and donning 1970s sunglasses in true hippie fashion.

The twelve-person homecoming court rode through the parade in convertibles and jeeps. The duos waved to the crowd in their formal attire.

Homecoming Football Game

It was no surprise that the stands at Niedermeyer field were packed for the homecoming football game. In the midst (or mist…) of a very foggy night, students wore their class shirts while parents sported Islander green, all ready to cheer on the Islanders.

The Islanders played against Crawford High School in an intense game, ultimately ending in a close Islander loss 27-28.

Homecoming Coronation

As the clock counted down towards half-time, the homecoming court waited with their escorts (most being their parents) for the big reveal. The court walked down the aisle at center field to await the crowning of this year’s king and queen. CHS students and teachers had cast their votes after the pep rally resulting in the crowning of this year’s king and queen. Luca Salata was crowned King and Julia Mineo was received the tiara for Queen.

When the flood lights on Niedermeyer field finally went dark, Islanders and company headed home (some wishing they could really time travel so they could start getting dressed up) to rest for Saturday night’s dance which will take place at the Fleet Science Center at 7pm.





