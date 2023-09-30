Coronado High School Prepares for Homecoming 2023 – Float Building, Dance Rehearsals, and Senior Class Bonding

Homecoming season is in full swing at Coronado High School (CHS). With class bonding at float building and dance rehearsals, everyone seems to be full of Islander Pride. This year’s Time Travel (Back to the Future) themed dance will take place at the San Diego Fleet Science Center on Saturday, October 7. And there’s no lack of activity the day prior with the pep rally, parade down Orange Avenue and the football game all taking place on Friday, October 6.

Senior James Bates says he’s most looking forward to “the friendship and the happy times” at this year’s homecoming dance.

After being separated almost the entirety of their freshman year due to the pandemic, the Class of 2024 has grown close, especially in this final stretch.

“As we approach our last homecoming as a class, there’s a bittersweet feeling in the air. Our primary goal is to win the float competition, not just as a competition but as a symbol of our unity and creativity cultivated over the years. But it’s not just about competition; it’s about creating unforgettable memories. From the spirited pep rally that ignites our collective spirit to the final dance, each element carries deep significance. This homecoming is a poignant reminder of our journey together, and winning the float competition would be the emotional peak of our high school story, a testament to our enduring friendship,” says Kenzie Uyesugi, Senior Class President.

Behind-the-Scenes Homecoming Preparation

Preparation for all these exciting events starts with the Associated Student Body (ASB) and their advisor, Ms. Nicole Belong. “We’ve teamed up with the city to coordinate the parade logistics, plan the pep rally, organize Homecoming Spirit Week, and orchestrate the halftime show. We’ve also been handling the dance preparations. Meanwhile, the senior class has been focusing on crafting their parade float and contributing ideas to the planning efforts. Together, we have been ensuring a memorable homecoming celebration for everyone,” says Uyesugi.

Uyesugi has many homecoming responsibilities as senior class president, such as leading float building, managing class shirt sales and deliveries, acting as a liaison between parents and students, providing overall class leadership, and mentoring underclassmen.

Belong is there to act as a facilitator to keep things on schedule. “I am always so excited to see the community come together in support of our Islanders, past, future, and present. It’s an awesome event that really gets to highlight some of the neat traditions we have here in Coronado and what a special place this is,” says Belong.

The Homecoming Parade & Floats

It’s tradition for each class at CHS to build a parade float according to the homecoming theme. The final decision was to assign each class a different decade. Float building is a great opportunity for class bonding while creating a product everyone is proud of. The seniors are embracing the groovy 1960s/1970s vibe because the spirit of unity, peace and love that this era was known for is exactly what the senior class wants to spread during their last parade.

2023 Homecoming Court:

The homecoming court is composed of six senior girls and boys nominated by the rest of the student body. For this year’s kings, the nominees are: Chase Bergener, Graham Bower, Luca Salata, Matt Slentz, Myles Russ, and Wyatt Riebe. For this year’s queens: Ella Gray, Maria Guerra, Julia Mineo, Angelica Moser, Isabella Pruter, and Taylor White.

Moser recalls, “I was in English class when the announcement came over the loud speaker. That was probably the craziest 30 seconds I’ve been through — even though I had no expectations, I was secretly hoping I would hear my name. They started with kings, and then as they moved on to queens, they said my name first. My jaw dropped and the biggest smile came across my face. My classmates gave me hugs and congratulated me. I couldn’t be more grateful to be on court because it is such a huge honor and a compliment from the student body. I am super happy and excited that I was given such a neat opportunity.”

Although Moser didn’t campaign much for her nomination (besides texting a few friends and spreading word on campus), her mentality was positive: “It’s my senior year, so I thought it might as well be worth a shot,” says Moser.

The official king and queen crowning will take place at the homecoming football game on Oct. 6 during halftime.

The Pep Rally

Members of the homecoming court are partnered-up and together they make a dance, with the help of friends, for a school-wide pep rally. The practices are a fun and comical way to spend time with friends and bond with other seniors outside of school.

During the choreography process, Isabella Pruter collaborated with her partner, Angelica Moser, and CHS Dance Team members Scottlyn Potter, Faith Kalasho, and Valeria Mange. To kick-start the planning process, the pair started editing their medley of songs right away and are holding four rehearsals a week with two mandatory dates so everyone knows the correct choreography and spacing.

“For me I am currently feeling very nervous but excited for Angelica’s and my pep rally dance. We currently are working really hard. It has been stressful scheduling and organizing everyone but the idea of being able to perform is really what brings me joy. Also, having just such an incredible partner to work with,” says Pruter.

“My dance group is filled with the sweetest, kindest people. It means a lot to me that they want to be a part of my skit. It has been so much fun and exciting getting to work with them and put our dance routine together,” says Moser.

The community is encouraged to head to Orange Ave for the parade on Friday afternoon and to Niedermeyer Field for Friday night’s football game and halftime ceremony.

Students can check the ASB Instagram (@coronadoasb) for homecoming and spirit week announcements. No matter what era the graduating classes are representing with their floats, students are able to have some deserved Islander fun in the present.





