Islander Boys Water Polo Falls to Bishop’s 7-14

Bella Villarin
On Wednesday, October 4, the Islander Boys Varsity Water Polo team faced the Bishop’s Knights in their ninth home game of the season. Under the new leadership of head coach and former U.S. Olympian Jesse Smith, the team currently has an overall record of 7-7 and a Western League record of 0-2.

Junior Ryan Mondzelewski shoots a penalty shot into the back of the net of the Knights goal.

The game was 5-2 after the first quarter with the Islanders down. 

Senior goalie Spencer Williams passes to a teammate during the October 4th home game against Bishop’s.
Senior Kelen Urtnowski passes to a teammate.

Things didn’t improve much after the second as the Islanders trailed by four points 7-3, but they still held onto hope that the team would make a comeback.

Senior Luke Machin defends the Islander goal during the October 4th home game against Bishop’s.
Sophomore Leo Salata passes to a teammate.

The Knights went on a roll, much to the disappointment of the Islanders as the third ended 3-12. 

Senior Boone Barnum defends the Islander goal.
Senior Luke Machin attempts a penalty shot.
Senior Jacob Walker fends off a Bishop’s opponent during the October 4th home game.

Despite the odds, the Islanders battled to the end and added four points to the scoreboard to go 4-2 in the fourth quarter. The team’s resilience in the face of a dominating team is admirable and shows characteristics of a true Islander.

Senior Luke Machin passes to a teammate.
Sophomore Luca Morocco passes to a teammate.

This 7-14 loss brought the team to an overall record of 7-7. The Islanders’ next match will be against La Jolla on Tuesday, October 17. 



Bella is a proud military brat who has been a resident of Coronado since 2015. She was born in Japan, and after a short stay in Virginia, traveled extensively throughout Asia while living in Singapore and picking up another language. A junior at Coronado High School, Bella can be found at the driving range or golf course when not in school, studying, writing, playing the guitar, or spending time with her family. Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

