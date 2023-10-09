Islander Boys Water Polo Falls to Bishop’s 7-14

On Wednesday, October 4, the Islander Boys Varsity Water Polo team faced the Bishop’s Knights in their ninth home game of the season. Under the new leadership of head coach and former U.S. Olympian Jesse Smith, the team currently has an overall record of 7-7 and a Western League record of 0-2.

The game was 5-2 after the first quarter with the Islanders down.

Things didn’t improve much after the second as the Islanders trailed by four points 7-3, but they still held onto hope that the team would make a comeback.

The Knights went on a roll, much to the disappointment of the Islanders as the third ended 3-12.

Despite the odds, the Islanders battled to the end and added four points to the scoreboard to go 4-2 in the fourth quarter. The team’s resilience in the face of a dominating team is admirable and shows characteristics of a true Islander.

This 7-14 loss brought the team to an overall record of 7-7. The Islanders’ next match will be against La Jolla on Tuesday, October 17.





