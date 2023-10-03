Tuesday, October 3, 2023
Community News

Trails, Ales, and the Water Conservation – Oct. 17

Image: The Water Conservation Garden

Low-water gardening does not have to be boring. A walk through the six-acre Water Conservation Garden in Cuyamaca College offers stunning proof. The Spreckels Center’s popular Outdoor Adventure series, Trails and Ales, goes to the Water Conservation Garden on October 17.

The expansive garden functions as both a perfect place for an afternoon walk and a dedicated outdoor learning laboratory for water-wise gardening. Visitors will have the pleasure of learning with a docent about past irrigation demonstrations and many gardening exhibits like Veggieland, Backyard Compost, Tropical-look-alikes, Formal Gazebo, Native Habitat Garden, Children’s Trail, Dorcas Utter Butterfly Pavilion, and others. Thirsty and hungry attendees can then return to the van and stop for lunch at the Press Box Sports Lounge.

The fee is $35 for residents and $40 for nonresidents, food and drink not included. The Spreckels Center will provide a city van and driver and an accompanying staff member. The van will leave at 9:15 am and return at approximately 2:30 pm. Register by October 16 by going online to www.coronado.ca.us/civicrec, calling the front desk at 619-522-7343, or stopping by the Spreckels Center’s front desk at 1019 Seventh St.

 

 



Saturday Art Class for Kids is Relaunching at the Library!