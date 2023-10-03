Saturday Art Class for Kids is Relaunching at the Library!

Saturday Art Class for Kids – formerly known as Second Saturday – is re-launching, starting October 14! And even better news – it will now be twice a month, on the second *and* fourth Saturdays of the month from 11 am to 12 pm in the Ruby Room. Our new instructor, Laurie Nasica, is an experienced children’s art teacher who teaches at La Jolla Elementary School as well as the Kalabash School of Music and the Arts, also in La Jolla. She is also a freelance artist.

This class is for preschool through age 12. Materials will be provided. Please make sure kids are dressed in clothing they can get messy.

Registration for kids is required, and each class is limited to 25 kids. Parents/caregivers do not need to register. Please register each child separately. Registration can be found on the library’s event calendar, cplevents.org.

Registration will open on a month-to-month basis. For dates beyond the current month, please check the calendar on the last Wednesday of the month to see if registration has opened for the next month.

All children under 8 years old must be accompanied by an adult.





