Tuesday, October 3, 2023
Community News

Saturday Art Class for Kids is Relaunching at the Library!

Less than 1 min.
Coronado Public Library
Coronado Public Library

Saturday Art Class for Kids – formerly known as Second Saturday – is re-launching, starting October 14! And even better news – it will now be twice a month, on the second *and* fourth Saturdays of the month from 11 am to 12 pm in the Ruby Room. Our new instructor, Laurie Nasica, is an experienced children’s art teacher who teaches at La Jolla Elementary School as well as the Kalabash School of Music and the Arts, also in La Jolla. She is also a freelance artist.

This class is for preschool through age 12. Materials will be provided. Please make sure kids are dressed in clothing they can get messy.

Registration for kids is required, and each class is limited to 25 kids. Parents/caregivers do not need to registerPlease register each child separately. Registration can be found on the library’s event calendar, cplevents.org.

Registration will open on a month-to-month basis. For dates beyond the current month, please check the calendar on the last Wednesday of the month to see if registration has opened for the next month.

All children under 8 years old must be accompanied by an adult.



Coronado Public Library
Coronado Public Libraryhttps://coronadolibrary.org

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

Trails, Ales, and the Water Conservation – Oct. 17

Community News

Emergency Alert Tests Scheduled for Oct. 4

Community

You Are Invited! Coronado Community Conference on Oct. 11 – Register Today

Community News

Turkey Coloring Contest 2023

Community News

Community Invited to Public Safety Open House – Oct. 8

Community News

More Than 800 Expected for Honor Flight San Diego Return on Sunday, Oct. 1

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community News

An Evening with Author James Ellroy – Sept. 15

Community News

Summer Reading Finale: 1990s-style Foam Party – Aug. 12

Community News

A Luncheon with Author Alice Hoffman – Aug. 18

Community News

An Evening with Admiral William H. McRaven – Aug. 3

Community News

Coronado Centenarians Share Wit, Wisdom and the Pursuit of Well-Being – July 21

Community News

Now & Ready: The Surprising Roles of Aircraft Carriers – July 20

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. We are locally owned and operated and are committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 75K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2023, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

The Coronado Pirate Ship