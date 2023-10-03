Coronado Crime Report: Illicit Scavenging, Receiving Stolen Property (9/23-9/29)

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Hit and Run on 6th Street and Alameda Boulevard

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Leyte Road and Silver Strand Boulevard

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 4th Street and Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 4th Street and A Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Glorietta Plaza

Minor injury reported.

Traffic Accident on 3rd Street and C Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 1st Street and Alameda Boulevard

No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on Mullinex Drive

No injuries reported.

Arrests:

9/23/2023: Outside Agency Warrant – Felony on 900 block of Orange Avenue and D Avenue

41 year old male

9/24/2023: False Vehicle Registration – Misdemeanor on 1700 block of Mullinex Drive

57 year old female

9/24/2023: False Vehicle Registration – Misdemeanor on 1500 block of Orange Avenue

40 year old female

9/25/2023: Receiving Stolen Property, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Shoplifting – Felony on Orange Avenue and 9th Street

64 year old male

9/25/2023: Burglary and Possession of a Controlled Substance – Felony on 100 block of Sixpence Way

54 year old male

9/26/2023: Illicit Scavenging of Recyclable Materials – Misdemeanor on 200 block of Orange Avenue and D Avenue

46 year old female

9/27/2023: Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on 1100 block of Orange Avenue

56 year old male

9/27/2023: Outside Agency Report – Misdemeanor on 400 block of Orange Avenue

24 year old male





