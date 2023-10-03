Tuesday, October 3, 2023
Coronado Crime Report: Illicit Scavenging, Receiving Stolen Property (9/23-9/29)

Bella Villarin
The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Hit and Run on 6th Street and Alameda Boulevard
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Leyte Road and Silver Strand Boulevard
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 4th Street and Orange Avenue
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 4th Street and A Avenue
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Glorietta Plaza
Minor injury reported.

Traffic Accident on 3rd Street and C Avenue
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 1st Street and Alameda Boulevard
No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on Mullinex Drive
No injuries reported.

Arrests:

9/23/2023: Outside Agency Warrant – Felony on 900 block of Orange Avenue and D Avenue
41 year old male

9/24/2023: False Vehicle Registration – Misdemeanor on 1700 block of Mullinex Drive
57 year old female

9/24/2023: False Vehicle Registration – Misdemeanor on 1500 block of Orange Avenue
40 year old female

9/25/2023: Receiving Stolen Property, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Shoplifting – Felony on Orange Avenue and 9th Street
64 year old male

9/25/2023: Burglary and Possession of a Controlled Substance – Felony on 100 block of Sixpence Way
54 year old male

9/26/2023: Illicit Scavenging of Recyclable Materials – Misdemeanor on 200 block of Orange Avenue and D Avenue
46 year old female

9/27/2023: Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on 1100 block of Orange Avenue
56 year old male

9/27/2023: Outside Agency Report – Misdemeanor on 400 block of Orange Avenue
24 year old male



Bella is a proud military brat who has been a resident of Coronado since 2015. She was born in Japan, and after a short stay in Virginia, traveled extensively throughout Asia while living in Singapore and picking up another language. A junior at Coronado High School, Bella can be found at the driving range or golf course when not in school, studying, writing, playing the guitar, or spending time with her family. Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

