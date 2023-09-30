Saturday, September 30, 2023
Community

Author George Eisen Discusses Hungarian Jews and the Holocaust – Oct. 12

1 min.
Coronado Public Library
Coronado Public Library

On October 12 at 7 pm in the Winn Room at the Coronado Public Library, Dr. George Eisen will discuss his most recent book, A Summer of Mass Murder: 1941 Rehearsal for the Hungarian Holocaust. Most accounts of the Holocaust focus on camps like Auschwitz. This book provides a hitherto untold chapter of the Holocaust by exploring a prequel to the gas chambers: the face-to-face mass murder of Jews in Galicia by bullets. The summer of 1941 ushered in a chain of events that had no precedent in the rapidly unfolding history of World War II and the Holocaust. In six weeks, more than 20,000 Hungarian Jews were forcefully deported to Galicia and executed. The narrative presents an uncharted territory in Holocaust scholarship, incorporating many previously unexplored documents and testimonies.

The book also serves as a personal journey of discovery. Among the 20,000 people killed was a tale of two brothers — the author’s uncles.

About the author: Dr. George Eisen is an internationally recognized author and professor of political science, sports studies, and history. He is the product of three educational systems — those of Hungary, Israel, and the United States. His book Children and Play in the Holocaust received the American Library Association’s Outstanding Academic Book of the Year Award. A Summer of Mass Murder was selected by Knowledge Unlatched for Open Electronic Access. Among his honors are: three honorary doctorates from leading universities in Hungary, Chile and Ukraine; a Fulbright Scholar appointment in Estonia in 1993; and the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Award for Leadership from Nazareth College in 2013.



Coronado Public Library
Coronado Public Libraryhttps://coronadolibrary.org

RELATED ARTICLES

Community

92118 Day Was 5 Years Ago, Save the Date for 9-21-2118

Community

Stop the Sewage Club Formed at Coronado High School (Video)

Community

The Best Surf Breaks for Beginners in Southern California

Business

Discover Coronado Strives to Balance Commerce with Community Needs

City of Coronado

Court Rules in Favor of Coronado in ADU Lawsuit; Nonprofit Files Appeal

Community

8 Reasons Noise Control Matters

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community News

Summer Reading Finale: 1990s-style Foam Party – Aug. 12

Community News

A Luncheon with Author Alice Hoffman – Aug. 18

Community News

An Evening with Admiral William H. McRaven – Aug. 3

Community News

Coronado Centenarians Share Wit, Wisdom and the Pursuit of Well-Being – July 21

Community News

Now & Ready: The Surprising Roles of Aircraft Carriers – July 20

Entertainment

Summer Festival Concert: JourneyBirds – July 14

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. We are locally owned and operated and are committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 75K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2023, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Turkey Coloring Contest 2023