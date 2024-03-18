Understanding DBT for Teens & Treatment in San Diego

Being a teen can be challenging. From academic pressure to social media influence, adolescents often find themselves grappling with stress, anxiety, and other mental health issues. If your teen is struggling, dialectical behavior therapy (DBT) might be an effective treatment option. This therapeutic approach offers a lifeline for teens seeking support and guidance in managing their emotions and behaviors. This article aims to answer, “What is DBT?”, explain how it can help, and direct teens and their families to mental health treatment in San Diego.

What Is DBT, or Dialectical Behavior Therapy?

Dialectical behavior therapy, originally developed by Dr. Marsha Linehan, is a comprehensive therapeutic modality designed to help individuals regulate emotions, improve interpersonal relationships, and develop coping skills. DBT combines elements of cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) with concepts of mindfulness and acceptance. DBT for teens can be particularly helpful for those facing emotional dysregulation and impulsive behaviors.

What Is the Difference Between CBT vs. DBT?

CBT focuses on identifying and changing negative thought patterns and behaviors within a structured framework, while DBT integrates CBT techniques with mindfulness and acceptance, emphasizing validation and skill-building. CBT is widely used across various mental health conditions.

On the other hand, DBT was initially developed for borderline personality disorder but has since been adapted for a range of issues. CBT is typically shorter-term and goal-oriented, while DBT incorporates four main components and emphasizes finding a balance between acceptance and change. Ultimately, the choice between CBT and DBT depends on factors like the client’s specific needs and the nature of their presenting issues.

DBT may be more beneficial than CBT for teens with mental health issues because of its focus on emotional regulation and interpersonal skills. Both of these are particularly relevant for young adults navigating complex social environments and intense emotions. Additionally, DBT’s emphasis on acceptance and validation may resonate better with teens who struggle with feelings of invalidation or emotional dysregulation.

How Does DBT for Teens Work?

DBT for teens combines individual therapy, skills training groups, phone coaching, and family involvement. In therapy, teens learn to identify and change problematic behaviors. Skills groups teach mindfulness, emotion regulation, interpersonal effectiveness, and distress tolerance. Phone coaching offers support outside sessions, and family sessions educate parents and caregivers.

Through therapy, skill-building, and family involvement, DBT equips teens with tools for emotional regulation, improved relationships, and overall well-being.

What Does DBT for Teens Help With?

DBT for teens can help address a long list of challenges your teen might be facing, including:

Emotional dysregulation Impulsivity Self-harm behaviors Suicidal ideation Anxiety disorders Depression Borderline personality disorder (BPD) Substance use disorders Eating disorders Interpersonal difficulties Communication skills Coping with stressors Building resilience Enhancing self-esteem Improving overall quality of life

The Techniques Used in DBT for Teens

The techniques used in DBT for teens include:

Mindfulness: Teaching teens to observe and describe their experiences without judgment, cultivating awareness of the present moment.

Emotion Regulation: Providing skills to identify, understand, and manage intense emotions effectively, including emotion labeling, opposite action, and problem-solving.

Distress Tolerance: Equipping teens with strategies to tolerate distressing situations without engaging in harmful behaviors, such as self-soothing activities and distraction techniques.

Interpersonal Effectiveness: Teaching teens assertiveness, communication skills, and boundary-setting to navigate relationships and social interactions more effectively.

Validation: Validating teens’ experiences and emotions, fostering a sense of understanding and acceptance within the therapeutic relationship.

Behavioral Analysis: Helping teens examine the function and consequences of their behaviors, promoting insight and accountability.

Chain Analysis: Identifying triggers, thoughts, emotions, and behaviors that contribute to problematic situations, facilitating understanding and change.

Problem-Solving: Teaching teens systematic problem-solving skills to address challenges and obstacles in their lives proactively.

Values Clarification: Assisting teens in identifying their core values and aligning their behaviors and choices accordingly.

Relaxation Techniques: Introducing relaxation exercises, such as deep breathing and progressive muscle relaxation, to reduce stress and promote emotional regulation.

These DBT techniques are integrated into individual therapy, skills training groups, and phone coaching sessions, providing teens with a comprehensive toolkit for managing emotions, improving relationships, and enhancing overall well-being.

Frequently Asked Questions About DBT for Teens

What is DBT?

DBT stands for dialectical behavior therapy, and it’s a type of psychotherapy that combines CBT techniques with mindfulness practices. It aims to help individuals develop skills for managing emotions, improving relationships, and coping with distress.

What age is DBT appropriate for?

DBT is typically suitable for adolescents aged 13 and older, although some programs may accept younger teens on a case-by-case basis.

Who is not appropriate for DBT?

Individuals who are actively engaging in substance abuse and unwilling to address it may not benefit from DBT. Additionally, individuals who are not committed to participating in therapy or are unwilling to engage in skill-building may not find DBT effective.

Is DBT or CBT better for ADHD?

While both DBT and CBT can be beneficial for individuals with ADHD, CBT is often preferred due to its focus on cognitive restructuring and skill-building, which can help manage ADHD symptoms more directly.

What are the six main points of Dialectical Behavioral Therapy?

The six main points of DBT are mindfulness, distress tolerance, emotion regulation, interpersonal effectiveness, validation, and dialectics. These elements form the foundation of DBT and guide its approach to addressing emotional dysregulation and interpersonal difficulties.

Is DBT only for teens with specific diagnoses?

While DBT was initially developed for individuals with borderline personality disorder (BPD), it has been adapted and proven effective for a wide range of issues, including depression, anxiety, ADHD, eating disorders, and substance use disorders.

How long does DBT in San Diego for teens typically last?

The duration of DBT for teens can vary depending on individual needs and treatment goals. However, it often involves a commitment to weekly therapy sessions and skills training groups for several months to a year or more.

How effective is DBT for teens?

Research has shown that DBT can be highly effective for teens, leading to improvements in emotion regulation, interpersonal relationships, and overall well-being. It provides teens with practical skills to manage intense emotions, cope with stress, and navigate social interactions more effectively.

What can my teen expect during DBT sessions?

DBT sessions typically involve a combination of individual therapy, skills training groups, and family involvement. Teens can expect to learn practical skills for managing emotions, improving communication, and coping with distressing situations in a supportive and collaborative environment.





