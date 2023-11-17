Friday, November 17, 2023
Step Back in Time at Coronado Historical Association’s 100th Birthday Block Party!

Coronado Historical Association
The Laundry Truck sits outside of the Hotel Del Coronado. Coronado Historical Association Collection.

The Coronado Historical Association invites the community to a grand celebration of the Model T Laundry Truck’s 100th birthday with a Block Party on Park Place on Saturday, December 9 from 4:00 to 6:00 pm. This historic event promises an immersive journey into the past, filled with live music, birthday cake, and an opportunity to connect with the community.

As you step onto Park Place, prepare to be transported through time, delving into the remarkable history of the Model T Laundry Truck. This iconic vehicle played a pivotal role in laundry services in Coronado, and this event is a tribute to its century of service.

The festivities kick off with period tunes from Coronado’s Big Band, setting the perfect ambiance for a trip down memory lane. The live music promises to be a delightful throwback to the era when the Model T Laundry Truck first graced the streets of Coronado.

A special birthday cake will be served, symbolizing a century of memories and community spirit. As you savor the delicious treat, take a moment to appreciate the impact of this humble laundry truck on the history of Coronado.

Capture the essence of the event at the 1920s-themed photo booth, where you can immortalize the memories with friends and family. And, for those who love a good contest, don’t forget to dress in your finest 1920s-inspired costumes. Prizes await the most captivating and authentic outfits.

VIP tickets are available, granting access to CHA’s exclusive 1920s Speakeasy. Enjoy two complimentary drinks as you raise a toast to the Model T Laundry Truck and its lasting legacy with a VIP ticket.

Family Ticket ($75.00): An all-inclusive package for families, featuring 2 VIP Adult Tickets with access to the Speakeasy, 2 Child Tickets, and an exclusive Laundry Truck Pin.

Child Ticket ($10.00): Ideal for the younger generation, offering a unique historical experience (must be purchased with an Adult or Family Ticket).

Adult Ticket ($20.00): Perfect for individuals seeking a day filled with historical insights, entertainment, and community spirit.

VIP Adult Ticket ($30.00): Enjoy VIP access, including a Laundry Truck Pin and entry to CHA’s exclusive 1920s Speakeasy, complete with two complimentary drinks.

Secure your tickets now to ensure a spot at this unforgettable event. Visit the Coronado Historical Association or www.coronadohistory.org for ticket purchases and additional information. Join us as we celebrate a century of memories, honor the Model T Laundry Truck, and come together as a community. Don’t miss out on this historic occasion.

Click here for more info and to visit CoronadoHistory.com



Coronado Historical Associationhttps://coronadohistory.org/

