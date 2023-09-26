Coronado Crime Report: DUIs and Traffic Accidents (9/16-9/22)

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Traffic Accident on F Avenue

Unknown injury reported.

Traffic Accident on Isabella Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 10th Street and E Avenue

Unknown injury reported.

Traffic Accident on 10th Street and E Avenue

Minor injury reported.

Traffic Accident on Tulagi Road

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on D Avenue and 6th Street

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on D Avenue

No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 6th Street and Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 9th Street and Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Glorietta Plaza

Unknown injury reported.

Arrests:

9/16/2023: Domestic Battery – Misdemeanor on 2000 block of 2nd Street

59 year old male

9/16/2023: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on 900 block of Orange Avenue

33 year old male

9/17/2023: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 800 block of 4th Street

18 year old female

9/17/2023: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on Pomona Avenue and Strand Way

36 year old male

9/18/2023: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on 800 block of Orange Avenue

33 year old male

9/18/2023: Falsely Displaying a Disabled Persons Placard – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of 1st Street

21 year old female

9/19/2023: Carrying a Concealed Dagger and Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on 100 block of B Avenue

61 year old male

9/19/2023: Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on 100 block of B Avenue

59 year old female

9/19/2023: False Vehicle Registration, Driving While License Suspended, and Lack of Evidence of Financial Responsibility of Vehicle – Misdemeanor on Ocean Court

32 year old male

9/20/2023: Outside Agency Warrant – Felony on 600 block of McCain Boulevard

26 year old male

9/20/2023: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on 1100 block of 1st Street

54 year old female

9/20/2023: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 1700 block of State Route 75

26 year old male





