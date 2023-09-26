77.4 F
Crime

Coronado Crime Report: DUIs and Traffic Accidents (9/16-9/22)

Bella Villarin
The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Traffic Accident on F Avenue
Unknown injury reported.

Traffic Accident on Isabella Avenue
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 10th Street and E Avenue
Unknown injury reported.

Traffic Accident on 10th Street and E Avenue
Minor injury reported.

Traffic Accident on Tulagi Road
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on D Avenue and 6th Street
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on D Avenue
No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on Orange Avenue
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 6th Street and Orange Avenue
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 9th Street and Orange Avenue
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Glorietta Plaza
Unknown injury reported.

Arrests:

9/16/2023: Domestic Battery – Misdemeanor on 2000 block of 2nd Street
59 year old male

9/16/2023: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on 900 block of Orange Avenue
33 year old male

9/17/2023: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 800 block of 4th Street
18 year old female

9/17/2023: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on Pomona Avenue and Strand Way
36 year old male

9/18/2023: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on 800 block of Orange Avenue
33 year old male

9/18/2023: Falsely Displaying a Disabled Persons Placard – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of 1st Street
21 year old female

9/19/2023: Carrying a Concealed Dagger and Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on 100 block of B Avenue
61 year old male

9/19/2023: Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on 100 block of B Avenue
59 year old female

9/19/2023: False Vehicle Registration, Driving While License Suspended, and Lack of Evidence of Financial Responsibility of Vehicle – Misdemeanor on Ocean Court
32 year old male

9/20/2023: Outside Agency Warrant – Felony on 600 block of McCain Boulevard
26 year old male

9/20/2023: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on 1100 block of 1st Street
54 year old female

9/20/2023: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 1700 block of State Route 75
26 year old male



