Presidential Candidate, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Speaks at Coronado’s VFW (Video)

On Sunday evening, Sept. 24, Florida Governor and Republican Presidential candidate Ron DeSantis spent time speaking to Coronado residents at the VFW (Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2422), during a veterans appreciation event.

Coronado Mayor Richard Bailey also attended the event and he shared a few photos, as well as the quote below, via his Facebook account:

“This was not the Governor’s first time in Coronado as he previously served in the US Navy. He made a point of thanking the veterans in the crowd for their service and their families as well.

After his talk, the Governor hung around and served drinks from behind the bar while taking questions from the guests. Several Coronado residents brought up the Tijuana sewage issue and I had an opportunity to share some more detail with his staff.

I appreciate Governor DeSantis visiting Coronado and welcome all presidential candidates, including President Biden, to join us.”

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden was in San Diego yesterday to attend a campaign event in Rancho Santa Fe.

Below is a Fox 5 video which was taken at Coronado’s VFW last night:

Below is an Instagram video of DeSantis serving drinks to some of the VFW patrons:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Phil Kendro (@philkendro)

A CBS 8 video shows First Lady Dr. Jill Biden arriving in San Diego yesterday. She was greeted by San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria:





