Coronado Middle School Recognized For Excellence In Student Supports

Coronado Middle School received a Silver Award for Positive Behavioral Intervention and Supports (PBIS) from the California PBIS Coalition. The award recognizes excellence in creating and implementing tiers of academic, behavioral and social-emotional supports for students.

“I am so proud of the Triton community for working together to make this a reality! We are so excited and proud of the hard work that went into receiving this recognition,” said CMS Principal Brooke Falar.

The PBIS recognition process measures a school’s systems for setting, enforcing, and rewarding students for meeting behavioral expectations. The awards are given annually and schools are judged based on a thorough review of procedures, campus and classroom visits, and interviews with students and staff.

“This recognition is the culmination of many years of collaborative efforts of many stakeholders invested in supporting our middle school students,” shared Falar.

CMS has a MTSS (Multi-Tiered Systems of Support) committee made up of teachers, counselors, administrators, and a student and parent. The committee focuses on identifying and creating tiers of support for students who need extra attention in academics, behavior, or social-emotional development. “Our MTSS committee has worked hard to implement student supports,” said Falar. CMS also established the ‘Triton Three’ (behavioral expectations): take ownership, act with integrity, show respect. “We have seen a positive shift in school climate, referencing clear behavioral expectations and recognizing student efforts to abide by them, which has supported classroom management and learning readiness, as well as students overall social and emotional wellbeing,” said CMS Counselor Elise Agrella-O’Rourke.

California PBIS (Positive Behavioral Intervention and Supports) is a collaborative organization that promotes evidence-based, culturally relevant practices to build the capacity for all stakeholders in the implementation of PBIS as a multi-tiered system. The purpose of California PBIS is to establish a network for state education leaders, county offices, school districts and schools to create professional learning communities with access to information and support that leads to desired academic, behavior, and social-emotional outcomes for students, families, and communities.

Source: Coronado Unified School District

