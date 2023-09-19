67.1 F
Coronado
Tuesday, September 19, 2023
Community News

Line Dance Party at Spreckels Center – Sept. 29

If you know how to line dance or just want to learn some of the moves by trying them on the dance floor, come to the Line Dance Party at the Spreckels Center. Couples or singles are equally welcome to this fun social event. This choreographed group dance is a great way to get moving to the music.

DJ Rick will spin toe-tapping tunes for music lovers of many styles and musical tastes. For those interested in learning this increasingly popular dance form, the Spreckels Center offers beginning and intermediate classes in line dancing.

The Line Dance Party begins at 2 pm on Friday, September 29 and ends at 3:30 pm. Admission is $5 for residents and $7 for nonresidents, and refreshments will be provided. Register online at www.coronado.ca.us/civicrec,  the front desk at 1019 Seventh Street, or by phone at 619-522-7343.



