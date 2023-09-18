Coronado Crime Report: Domestic Violence, Crime Against Elderly (9/9-9/15)

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 4th Street and J Avenue

No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 5th Street and Pomona Avenue

No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on Orange Avenue and Glorietta Boulevard

No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on 3rd Street

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 1st Street

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Palm Avenue and Delaware Street

No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on Visalia Row

No injuries reported.

Arrests:

9/9/2023: Shoplifting – Misdemeanor on 600 block of McCain Boulevard

42 year old female

9/10/2023: Crime Against the Elderly – Felony on 700 block of Alameda Boulevard

53 year old male

9/10/2023: Public Intoxication and Resisting Arrest – Misdemeanor on 1200 block of Churchill Road

33 year old male

9/10/2023: Domestic Violence – Felony on 1500 block of Leyte Road

27 year old male

9/11/2023: Driving While License Suspended, Lack of Evidence of Financial Responsibility of Vehicle, and False Vehicle Registration – Misdemeanor on 1500 block of Orange Avenue

45 year old male

9/11/2023: Outside Agency Warrant – Felony on 800 block of Orange Avenue

43 year old male

9/11/2023: Outside Agency Warrant – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of 1st Street

38 year old male

9/14/2023: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 800 block of Orange Avenue

66 year old male





