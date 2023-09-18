Coronado Crime Report: Domestic Violence, Crime Against Elderly (9/9-9/15)

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.
Crimes Reported:
Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on 4th Street and J Avenue
No injuries reported.
Hit and Run on Orange Avenue
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on 5th Street and Pomona Avenue
No injuries reported.
Hit and Run on Orange Avenue and Glorietta Boulevard
No injuries reported.
Hit and Run on 3rd Street
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on 1st Street
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on Palm Avenue and Delaware Street
No injuries reported.
Hit and Run on Visalia Row
No injuries reported.
Arrests:
9/9/2023: Shoplifting – Misdemeanor on 600 block of McCain Boulevard
42 year old female
9/10/2023: Crime Against the Elderly – Felony on 700 block of Alameda Boulevard
53 year old male
9/10/2023: Public Intoxication and Resisting Arrest – Misdemeanor on 1200 block of Churchill Road
33 year old male
9/10/2023: Domestic Violence – Felony on 1500 block of Leyte Road
27 year old male
9/11/2023: Driving While License Suspended, Lack of Evidence of Financial Responsibility of Vehicle, and False Vehicle Registration – Misdemeanor on 1500 block of Orange Avenue
45 year old male
9/11/2023: Outside Agency Warrant – Felony on 800 block of Orange Avenue
43 year old male
9/11/2023: Outside Agency Warrant – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of 1st Street
38 year old male
9/14/2023: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 800 block of Orange Avenue
66 year old male