69.5 F
Coronado
Saturday, September 16, 2023
Community News

Day Trip to Pumpkin Festival and Craft Fair at Bates Nut Farm – Sept. 30

Less than 1 min.
City of Coronado
City of Coronado

https://www.pexels.com/photo/holiday-dark-decoration-halloween-41200/Anyone who enjoys the fall season will not want to miss the Pumpkin Festival and Craft Fair at the Bates Nut Farm. The Spreckels Center has organized a day trip to the festival on Saturday, September 30.

Fairgoers can see the work of over fifty artisans and artists displaying and selling their handmade crafts and fine art. Among the works on display are jewelry, candles, woodworking, and toys. Attendees can visit the pumpkin patch, a straw maze, and hayrides. For animal lovers, the fair has pony rides and a petting corral. Vendors will have booths set up to offer food to suit many tastes.

The city van will depart the Spreckels Center at 1019 Seventh St. at 8 am on Sept. 30. Passengers should plan on a half-day excursion, with the van returning to Coronado at 1 pm. Drive time to and from the event is approximately one hour. Suggested items to bring for the trip include water, a hat, sunscreen, and walking shoes. The cost is $40 for Coronado residents and $45 for nonresidents. Register online at www.coronado.ca.us/civicrec or by calling 619-522-7343, or at the front desk.

 



City of Coronado
City of Coronadohttp://www.coronado.ca.us/recreation

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

Mystery Theatre Night – Oct. 13 (Register by Sept. 27)

Community News

Celebrate Coronado! Community Awards & Dinner – Oct. 4

City of Coronado

Community Encouraged to Weigh in on Cays Park Proposals, Learn About Options 100, 75, 50, 25

Community News

Urgent Repairs Needed at South Bay Wastewater Treatment Plant Following Tropical Storm Hilary

Community News

George Galdorisi: Update on AI Technology – Sept. 15

Community News

Cub Scouts Round-Up and Information Night – Sept. 27

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community News

Cardiac Arrest Training at Spreckels Center – Sept. 14

Sports

Fall Lawn Bowling Lessons – Thursdays in September

Community News

A Grandparents Day to Remember – Sept. 6

Community News

Beginning Conversational Spanish at the Spreckels Center – Begins Sept. 5

Community News

Senior Resource Guide Available Listing Services in Coronado and San Diego

Community News

“The Wizard of Oz” – A Coronado Junior Arts League Production

Advertisement

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. We are locally owned and operated and are committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 75K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2023, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.