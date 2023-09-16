Day Trip to Pumpkin Festival and Craft Fair at Bates Nut Farm – Sept. 30

Anyone who enjoys the fall season will not want to miss the Pumpkin Festival and Craft Fair at the Bates Nut Farm. The Spreckels Center has organized a day trip to the festival on Saturday, September 30.

Fairgoers can see the work of over fifty artisans and artists displaying and selling their handmade crafts and fine art. Among the works on display are jewelry, candles, woodworking, and toys. Attendees can visit the pumpkin patch, a straw maze, and hayrides. For animal lovers, the fair has pony rides and a petting corral. Vendors will have booths set up to offer food to suit many tastes.

The city van will depart the Spreckels Center at 1019 Seventh St. at 8 am on Sept. 30. Passengers should plan on a half-day excursion, with the van returning to Coronado at 1 pm. Drive time to and from the event is approximately one hour. Suggested items to bring for the trip include water, a hat, sunscreen, and walking shoes. The cost is $40 for Coronado residents and $45 for nonresidents. Register online at www.coronado.ca.us/civicrec or by calling 619-522-7343, or at the front desk.





