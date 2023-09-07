Business Meetup for Hospitality Industry Owners & Managers – Sept. 27

At the Fall 2023 Business Meetup for Hospitality Industry Owners & Managers, you’ll have the chance to connect with experts, and fellow owners and managers, to discover products and services that may help your business. From business operating solutions to enhancing customer experiences, this event will provide insightful content.

The event will be held on Sept. 27 from 4 to 6 pm at Nicky Rottens, 100 Orange Ave, Coronado. Ticket prices: $10 early bird before Sept. 15, $15 after Sept. 15.

PBE/Professional Business Exchange is a free B2B networking group in San Diego County. The PBE mission is to enrich local community by offering events for business owners and to provide support to nonprofits organizations.

As an attendee, you will receive a beverage, light hors d’oeuvres, a gift bag and chance to win a raffle prize.

Registration proceeds will be donated to FOCUS.





