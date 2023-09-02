75.5 F
Fall Lawn Bowling Lessons – Thursdays in September

The Coronado Lawn Bowling Club (CLBC) in partnership with John D. Spreckels Center announces the offering of a Lawn Bowling group class.

Learning from scratch with a group of people is a really fun way to determine your interest in this fun and social sport. A set of four classes will be taught by CLBC members and will include the basics, the history of this ancient sport, the rules, terminology and just how to “roll those bowls.” There will be plenty of hands-on participation and equipment is provided. Just wear comfortable flat-soled shoes such as those you use for walking or running.

Classes are on Thursdays, September 7, 14, 21, and 28 at the Spreckels Lawn Bowling Green behind the Spreckels Center (1019 7th St.) from 6 to 7pm. The four classes are just $20 total and you can register by calling the Spreckels Center at 619-522-7343 or online at https://ca-coronado.civicrec.com/CA/coronado-ca/catalog.

Players at the Coronado Lawn Bowling Club’s Twilight Bowl event on July 27. Megan Kitt / The Coronado Times



