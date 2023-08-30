Coronado Preservation Alert – Meeting Aug. 31

The Coronado Historical Association (CHA) is writing to inform you about a new City of Coronado development department project that will affect homeowners. City staff has released a draft Historic Context Statement and Survey for public review.

In general, Historic Context Statements and Surveys are a tool for use by a city’s Historic Preservation Program. Historic context statements and surveys are intended to identify potentially significant properties, provide the information needed to make informed planning decisions, prioritize preservation goals and objectives, and increase the public’s understanding of and appreciation for the built environment.

Currently, the Coronado Municipal Code requires any structure in the City that is 75 years or older to be reviewed for historic significance as a Historic Resource prior to significant alteration or demolition. If the draft survey is adopted by the City Council, the city will have the ability to remove over 1,843 structures from the historic review process. However, the public can encourage the City Council to use the survey as a tool and to not remove any homes from the review process.

Your civic engagement is crucial in helping City Council members know the community opinions. Join other concerned citizens on Thursday, August 31, 2023, for a community forum to be held at CHA, 1100 Orange Avenue, at 10 am to learn more. No RSVP is required.

Please consider letting your councilmember know that the Survey Document needs additional time for public review and share this information with your neighbors who should be made aware of this important document.





