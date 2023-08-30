82.5 F
Coronado
Wednesday, August 30, 2023
Community NewsHistory

Coronado Preservation Alert – Meeting Aug. 31

1 min.
Coronado Historical Association
Coronado Historical Association

The Coronado Historical Association (CHA) is writing to inform you about a new City of Coronado development department project that will affect homeowners. City staff has released a draft Historic Context Statement and Survey for public review.

In general, Historic Context Statements and Surveys are a tool for use by a city’s Historic Preservation Program. Historic context statements and surveys are intended to identify potentially significant properties, provide the information needed to make informed planning decisions, prioritize preservation goals and objectives, and increase the public’s understanding of and appreciation for the built environment.

Currently, the Coronado Municipal Code requires any structure in the City that is 75 years or older to be reviewed for historic significance as a Historic Resource prior to significant alteration or demolition. If the draft survey is adopted by the City Council, the city will have the ability to remove over 1,843 structures from the historic review process. However, the public can encourage the City Council to use the survey as a tool and to not remove any homes from the review process.

Your civic engagement is crucial in helping City Council members know the community opinions. Join other concerned citizens on Thursday, August 31, 2023, for a community forum to be held at CHA, 1100 Orange Avenue, at 10 am to learn more. No RSVP is required.

Please consider letting your councilmember know that the Survey Document needs additional time for public review and share this information with your neighbors who should be made aware of this important document.



Coronado Historical Association
Coronado Historical Associationhttps://coronadohistory.org/

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

Is Addiction Driving the Homeless Epidemic in San Diego?

Community News

Beer by the Bay Brings in New Vendors – Sept. 23

Community News

Author Event with Tara Deliberto – Aug. 31

Community News

Ferry Landing Weekend Concert Series – September 2023

Community News

Community Protest Rally to “Stop the Sewage” – Sept. 1

City of Coronado

Cays Park Master Plan Community Meetings – Share Your Ideas

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community News

CHA Announces Lecture Series Ticket

Community News

Join CHA for “The Hanoi March” Wine and Lecture – Aug. 17

Community News

Coronado Historical Association to hold Annual Member Meeting and Election of Directors and Officers – July 27

History

Lassen Memorial Medal of Honor SH-60F Helicopter Lecture at CHA – June 8

Community News

Celebrate May’s National Historic Preservation Month with CHA!

History

A Heartfelt Tribute to Sponsors, Homeowners, and Volunteers: Celebrating the Success of the 2023 Coronado Historical Association Mother’s Day Historic Home Tour

Advertisement

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. We are locally owned and operated and are committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 75K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2023, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.