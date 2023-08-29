84.4 F
Coronado
Tuesday, August 29, 2023
Community News

Author Event with Tara Deliberto – Aug. 31

1 min.
Coronado Public Library
Coronado Public Library

Coronado Public Library in partnership with the San Diego Writers Festival welcomes Coronado author Tara Deliberto, whose new book Internally Free: Why We Care About All the Wrong Things & How to Liberate Yourself from Impossible Standards is coming out soon. The topic she’ll speak on is “How Your Ego Blocks You From Living in Bliss, and What You Can Do About It.”

Thursday, Aug. 31
5:30-6:30pm
Coronado Public Library

LEARN MORE & RESERVE A SPOT

Bio: Dr. Tara, PhD, is a spiritually-inclined clinical psychologist, speaker, author, retreat leader, and former faculty member of Cornell University’s Medical College. Her focus is on developing methods for transcending the ego towards the end of expanding consciousness. Her forthcoming book, “Step into the Mystical: A 3-Step Method for Self-Growth & Living in Bliss,” will be published in 2024. This book seamlessly integrates psychological and spiritual concepts to provide a concrete path to elevating your consciousness.

Prior Work: While in her academic role on faculty at Cornell, Dr. Tara felt intuitively compelled to create Integrative Modalities Therapy (IMT), a flexible and easy-to-implement treatment for eating disorders, which are notoriously difficult to treat and deadly. IMT was published by New Harbinger at the end of 2019, just prior to eating disorder rates nearly tripling during the pandemic. The Spanish translation will be available in the winter of 2023. Dr. Tara’s treatment is now used all over the world to treat people with eating disorders. Being a leading expert on eating disorders – which are ego based – serves as the perfect background for developing a method to transcend the ego more broadly.

Prior her work in eating disorders, Dr. Tara served as the senior laboratory manager at the Laboratory for Clinical and Developmental Research at Harvard University, where she helped conduct studies on borderline personality disorder, suicide, self-injurious behaviors. She has also held leadership positions in the Academy for Eating Disorders as well as the New York City CBT Association, and served on the editorial board of Eating Disorders: The Journal of Treatment and Prevention. Her work has been widely cited in the academic literature and has been discussed in major media outlets such as the Harvard Gazette, Science Daily, and TIME.



Coronado Public Library
Coronado Public Libraryhttps://coronadolibrary.org

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

Is Addiction Driving the Homeless Epidemic in San Diego?

Community News

Beer by the Bay Brings in New Vendors – Sept. 23

Community News

Ferry Landing Weekend Concert Series – September 2023

Community News

Community Protest Rally to “Stop the Sewage” – Sept. 1

City of Coronado

Cays Park Master Plan Community Meetings – Share Your Ideas

Community News

Hardly Anyone Owns a Hydrogen Car; California May Pay Up To $300 Million for Fuel Stations Anyway

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community News

An Evening with Admiral William H. McRaven – Aug. 3

Community News

Coronado Centenarians Share Wit, Wisdom and the Pursuit of Well-Being – July 21

Community News

Now & Ready: The Surprising Roles of Aircraft Carriers – July 20

Entertainment

Summer Festival Concert: JourneyBirds – July 14

Community News

Opening Reception for Poly Photo Club 75th Anniversary Exhibition – July 16

Community News

An Afternoon with Author Sujata Massey – July 15

Advertisement

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. We are locally owned and operated and are committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 75K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2023, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.