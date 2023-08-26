A Grandparents Day to Remember – Sept. 6

Sunday, September 10 is Grandparents Day and the John D. Spreckels Center is offering an early start on the occasion with its Grandparents’ Day Ice Cream Sundae Bar and Craft event.

Grandparents and grandchildren can enjoy ice cream, toppings and pretzels as they work together crafting a decorative frame. Photos will be taken and provided to attendees to commemorate their time together. This crafting activity is ideal for grandchildren ages 3-12.

This event takes place on Wednesday, September 6 from 2:30 to 3:30 pm. The cost to attend is $5 for Coronado residents and $7 for non-residents. Early registration is encouraged! To register, call 619-522-7343, register online by clicking here, or stop by the Spreckels Center’s front desk at 1019 Seventh Street.





