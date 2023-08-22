“The Wizard of Oz” – A Coronado Junior Arts League Production

Children ages eight to 14 are invited to join the Coronado Junior Arts League on a trip down the yellow brick road in a musical production of The Wizard of Oz. Children and teens who are interested in this program are encouraged to attend the Free “How to Audition” classes on Monday, Sept 18 and Wednesday, Sept 20 from 3:30-5:30 pm at the Coronado Community Center. These classes will teach the children skills helpful in getting that perfect part in any production, including how to command stage presence, what builds self-confidence and how to articulate speech.

Next up are The Wizard of Oz Auditions on Monday, Sept 25 and Wednesday, Sept 27 from 3:30-5:30 pm at the Community Center. Wizard of Oz actors, mark your calendar with the rehearsal schedule of Mondays and Wednesdays 3:30-5:30 pm from Oct 2–Nov 29, Tech Week Mon-Fri, Dec 4-8 (time TBD) and for the performances on Saturday and Sunday, December 9 and 10.

The Coronado Junior Arts League Production of The Wizard of Oz: Youth Edition is a one-hour adaptation of The Wizard of Oz, specially tailored for elementary and middle school-aged actors. This stage adaptation, featuring the characters and celebrated songs from the film, brings the wondrous Land of Oz to life in a jubilant theatrical experience.

Directed by Wilfred Paloma, director, choreographer, teaching artist and arts educator, a perfect fit to lead this production with his lifetime of experience with young performers at San Diego Junior Theater, the Young Actors Theater, California Center of the Arts, JCompany, the La Jolla Playhouse and many San Diego County School Districts. Assisted by Associate Director, SDSU Theater graduate, actor, singer, director, dancer and creator, Lillian Johnson.

Our production begins with a ‘How to Audition’ class followed by auditions into our 10-week theater intensive culminating with two performances of The Wizard of Oz: Youth Edition. The Coronado Junior Arts League is a nonprofit that represents decades of experience in stage and preforming arts. The production staff includes musical directors and technical professionals who have experience on Broadway or in film.

For more information or to register for the Free How to Class, the Auditions or the 10-week production, go to www.coronado.ca.us/civicrec or call the recreation department at 619-522-7342. Advanced registration is required for How To Audition class, Auditions and Oz Production.





