Unprecedented Achievement: 11 Coronado Boy Scouts Attain Eagle Scout Rank

In a remarkable display of dedication and perseverance, 11 Boy Scouts from Coronado have achieved the prestigious rank of Eagle Scout. This extraordinary accomplishment took place on May 21, 2023, aboard the USS Midway, in the presence of proud family members, esteemed guests, and notable community figures. The promotion of these young individuals to the esteemed rank of Eagle Scout is a testament to their commitment to character development, leadership, citizenship, training, and personal fitness.

The newly minted Eagle Scouts from Coronado, Aiden Kemp, Austin Miller, CJ Reina, Cole Bennett, Evan Thoms, Garrett Hatcher, Greyson Glorieux, Ian Beppler, Sam Lis, Steven Glorieux, and Zachary Jackson, have demonstrated exceptional dedication and perseverance throughout their scouting journey. These young men have successfully completed the rigorous requirements and challenges necessary to attain the highest rank in the Boy Scouts of America program.

Troop 801, the local Boy Scout troop in Coronado, has been an active and influential part of the community for over 60 years. Throughout its long-standing history, Troop 801 has consistently fostered the growth and development of young individuals, instilling in them the values of character, leadership, and service. The troop’s commitment to the Scouting program’s core objectives has undoubtedly played a significant role in the remarkable achievement of these 11 Eagle Scouts.

The Scouting program is built upon a foundation of specific objectives, commonly referred to as the ‘Aims of Scouting.’ These aims encompass character development, leadership development, citizenship, training, and personal fitness. Through a combination of outdoor adventures, community service projects, and skill-building activities, the Boy Scouts of America equips young individuals with the tools and values necessary to become responsible and contributing members of society.

The promotion ceremony held on the USS Midway was attended by a host of distinguished guests, including friends, family members, and notable community figures. Among the attendees were Chief of Police Kaye, Coronado High School Principal Karin Mellina, and City Councilmember John Duncan. Their presence not only highlighted the significance of this achievement but also served as a testament to the community’s unwavering support for the Scouting program and its positive impact on the youth of Coronado.

The promotion of 11 Coronado Boy Scouts to the rank of Eagle Scout is an unprecedented accomplishment that deserves recognition and celebration. These young men have exemplified the values and principles of the Scouting program, demonstrating their commitment to character development, leadership, citizenship, training, and personal fitness. As they embark on their future endeavors, these Eagle Scouts will undoubtedly continue to make a positive impact on their community and serve as role models for generations to come.

