71.5 F
Coronado
Wednesday, August 9, 2023
People

Unprecedented Achievement: 11 Coronado Boy Scouts Attain Eagle Scout Rank

2 min.

Submitted content

Managing Editor
Managing Editor

In a remarkable display of dedication and perseverance, 11 Boy Scouts from Coronado have achieved the prestigious rank of Eagle Scout. This extraordinary accomplishment took place on May 21, 2023, aboard the USS Midway, in the presence of proud family members, esteemed guests, and notable community figures. The promotion of these young individuals to the esteemed rank of Eagle Scout is a testament to their commitment to character development, leadership, citizenship, training, and personal fitness.

11 Coronado Eagle Scouts aboard the USS Midway, May 21, 2023. Submitted photo.

The newly minted Eagle Scouts from Coronado, Aiden Kemp, Austin Miller, CJ Reina, Cole Bennett, Evan Thoms, Garrett Hatcher, Greyson Glorieux, Ian Beppler, Sam Lis, Steven Glorieux, and Zachary Jackson, have demonstrated exceptional dedication and perseverance throughout their scouting journey. These young men have successfully completed the rigorous requirements and challenges necessary to attain the highest rank in the Boy Scouts of America program.

Troop 801, the local Boy Scout troop in Coronado, has been an active and influential part of the community for over 60 years. Throughout its long-standing history, Troop 801 has consistently fostered the growth and development of young individuals, instilling in them the values of character, leadership, and service. The troop’s commitment to the Scouting program’s core objectives has undoubtedly played a significant role in the remarkable achievement of these 11 Eagle Scouts.

The Scouting program is built upon a foundation of specific objectives, commonly referred to as the ‘Aims of Scouting.’ These aims encompass character development, leadership development, citizenship, training, and personal fitness. Through a combination of outdoor adventures, community service projects, and skill-building activities, the Boy Scouts of America equips young individuals with the tools and values necessary to become responsible and contributing members of society.

The promotion ceremony held on the USS Midway was attended by a host of distinguished guests, including friends, family members, and notable community figures. Among the attendees were Chief of Police Kaye, Coronado High School Principal Karin Mellina, and City Councilmember John Duncan. Their presence not only highlighted the significance of this achievement but also served as a testament to the community’s unwavering support for the Scouting program and its positive impact on the youth of Coronado.

The promotion of 11 Coronado Boy Scouts to the rank of Eagle Scout is an unprecedented accomplishment that deserves recognition and celebration. These young men have exemplified the values and principles of the Scouting program, demonstrating their commitment to character development, leadership, citizenship, training, and personal fitness. As they embark on their future endeavors, these Eagle Scouts will undoubtedly continue to make a positive impact on their community and serve as role models for generations to come.

 

Submitted content



Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

People

Social Bytes: Coronado Teen, Shane Cannon, Smacks 4 Bombs, Tallies a .444 Batting Average in 14 Games

People

Social Bytes: Coronado Teen, Eddie Reynolds, “Whips” for the Gold and Finishes Fourth in Dual Slalom

Military

From Making Your Bed to Being a Bullfrog: Admiral William McRaven Shares Wisdom with Coronado

Education

Emerald Keepers Club Summer Update – New Officers, Garden Crops, and a Community Spruce-Up Event

History

The Spreckels Society’s Summer Donor Appreciation Party: A Remarkable Success Celebrating Coronado’s Rich History

People

Two Coronado Families Have Strong NFL Connections With Current Oldest Living Players

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Letters to the Editor

City Council Should Reject “Reconsidering” Their Unanimous Vote: Most Lawn Bowling Greens Not Surrounded by Trees

Letters to the Editor

Coronado Lawn Bowling: Representing at World and National Competitions

Letters to the Editor

Regarding Council Unanimous Decision to Remove Canary Pines Which Should Not Have Been Planted

Community News

Crown City Cyclists Celebrate 43 Years of Donut Runs – Aug. 19

Sports

CTC Thanks Adult Summer Tennis Camp Participants

Letters to the Editor

Facts vs Social Media Misinformation

Advertisement

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. We are locally owned and operated and are committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 75K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2023, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.