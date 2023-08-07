78 F
Coronado
Monday, August 7, 2023
Video Interview with Admiral William McRaven

Brad Willis
Admiral William McRaven speaks to a full house at the Coronado Performing Arts Center on August 3, 2023.

Four-Star Admiral William McRaven filled the house at the Coronado Performing Arts Center on August 3 for a talk on his new book, “Wisdom of the Bullfrog.”

“Bullfrog” is the name for the longest serving Navy SEAL, a title given to the Admiral after his 37 years as a SEAL.

In an exclusive interview, Brad Willis spoke with Admiral McRaven on a wide range of topics.

The first video delves into the new book, which is based on leadership techniques McRaven learned from his illustrious career that he believes are applicable to all our lives.

Videos by Brad Willis:


In this second video of Willis’ exclusive interview with Admiral McRaven, they cover the operation the Admiral spearheaded to get Osama bin Laden, his take on our democracy, national security, and a special message to our current Coronado SEALs.


A full house at the Coronado Performing Arts Center on August 3, 2023.

