“The Hanoi March” Wine & Lecture – Aug. 17

The Coronado Historical Association is thrilled to extend a warm invitation to all avid readers and history enthusiasts to join us for a captivating lecture on August 17 by the esteemed author, Gary Wayne Foster. Foster will unravel the gripping tales behind his celebrated book, The Hanoi March: American POWs in North Vietnam’s Crucible.

Gary Foster, a distinguished historian and writer, has dedicated his life to shedding light on the history of the Vietnam War. His extensive research and unparalleled passion for historical accuracy have earned him numerous accolades, and he has become an authoritative voice in military history.

In his book, The Hanoi March, Gary Foster delves into the harrowing experiences of American prisoners of war (POWs) during the Vietnam War. With meticulous attention to detail, he illuminates the courage, resilience, and sacrifices of these brave soldiers as they endured the grueling Hanoi March, an arduous journey that tested the limits of human endurance. Foster’s narrative unveils the indomitable spirit of these prisoners as they faced unimaginable challenges and odds in their quest for survival and eventual return home.

Mark your calendars for an enlightening evening with Gary Foster as he takes the audience on a journey through one of the defining events of the Vietnam War. The lecture will be followed by a Q&A session, allowing attendees to interact with the author and gain deeper insights into the topic, and a book signing.

The lecture is open to the public, and tickets are on sale at www.coronadohistory.org. Tickets are $15 for CHA members and $20 for nonmembers and include a wine and cheese reception with the author prior to the lecture. Seating is limited, so purchasing your tickets early is highly recommended. Don’t miss this unique opportunity to meet Gary Foster and gain an in-depth understanding of two significant chapters in history.

This special lecture honors the 50th anniversary of the return of the Vietnam POWs alongside CHA’s latest exhibit, Open Doors: Vietnam POWs Fifty Years of Freedom. The exhibit takes a close look at thirty former Vietnam POWs from all branches of the military and is produced by photographer Jamie Howren and author Taylor Baldwin Kiland thanks to generous sponsorships by CACI International Inc. and Discover Coronado. The lecture and exhibit provide further examination of the human cost and sacrifices made in the name of duty and honor.





