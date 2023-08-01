Tuesday, August 1, 2023
Technology Support for Adults 50+ at the Spreckels Center: iPhone Info, Tech Tutoring, Digital Photobook

The John D. Spreckels Center is now offering a variety of Technology Classes and Workshops to help those interested in becoming more confident and independent with their devices.

Every month One on One Technology Tutoring is available in 30-minute sessions. The Spreckels Center’s staff Technology Specialist, James Fader, will be supporting individuals with their needs. Sessions are available twice a month on Friday between 9 am to 11:30 am. Reservations are required for this ongoing offering.

In August there will be an iPhone Tech Workshop on Thursday the 10th from 2 to 3 pm. This is free to the public. Attendees can hear about commonly used features of the iPhone or iPad and will be able to ask questions the last 15 minutes.

In September there will be an iPhone Basics for Beginners. This is a four-week class that offers user-friendly material and training by their dedicated instructor for students to learn the basic features of their iPhone 10 or newer version. This class begins Thursday, September 7 and runs 3 to 4 pm. The cost for residents is $20, and $25 for nonresidents.

For those who are looking for a more in-depth instruction on iPhone, a class on Mastering iPhone Fundamentals begins Thursday, October 5.

In addition, there will be a special workshop for the holidays dedicated to Creating a Digital Photo Book offered in November.

For a more detailed description and cost for each offering, visit https://bit.ly/3OdYAjK, call 619-522-7343, or stop by the front desk at the John D. Spreckels Center at 1019 Seventh Street. Early registration is recommended.



