Coronado Crime Report: Grand Theft & Resisting Arrest (7/22-7/28)

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Traffic Accident on Ocean Boulevard

No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on Isabella Avenue and Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 5th Street and Orange Avenue

Minor injury reported.

Hit and Run on Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on McCain Boulevard

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 3rd Street and B Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 4th Street and Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on A Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on C Avenue and Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on B Avenue and 4th Street

Injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 3rd Street

Minor injury reported.

Traffic Accident on Silver Strand Boulevard

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 4th Street and E Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Glorietta Plaza

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 2nd Street and Orange Avenue

Major injury reported.

Traffic Accident on 4th Street and C Avenue

Minor injury reported.

Hit and Run on 4th Street

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 10th Street

Minor injury reported.

Arrests:

7/22/2023: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on Ocean Boulevard and Ocean Drive

27 year old male

7/22/2023: Failure to Appear at Arraignment – Misdemeanor on 700 block of B Avenue

39 year old male

7/23/2023: Resisting Arrest, Public Intoxication, and Using Threats or Violence to Prevent Police From Accomplishing Duties – Felony on 1500 block of 2nd Street

53 year old male

7/25/2023: Grand Theft and Receiving Stolen Property – Felony on 3500 block of State Route 75

32 year old male

7/26/2023: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 4th Street and E Avenue

75 year old male

7/26/2023: Possession of a Controlled Substance and Receiving Stolen Property – Misdemeanor on Attu Avenue and State Route 75

42 year old male

7/28/2023: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of 8th Street

30 year old male

7/28/2023: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of 8th Street

49 year old male

7/28/2023: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 700 block of Orange Avenue

41 year old male





