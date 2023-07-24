Audition for Coronado Recreation’s Heart2Art Dance Teams

Coronado Recreation and Golf Services Heart2Art Dance (H2A) Program is hosting auditions for their award-recognized competitive dance teams. Dancers ages four to 18 are invited to come out to show what they can do on Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at the Coronado Community Center. This is your child’s chance to engage with a group of dedicated dancers who love this creative and expressive art form. H2A is hip hop focused yet it touches on the technicalities of a variety of dance styles including jazz, lyrical and contemporary.

The H2A program is looking for individuals who are interested in increasing their proficiency in dance. Throughout the 2023-24 school year, H2A Dance team members will perform at local events and complete in southern California Competitions. H2A Dance Teams are known for their precision and style winning “Hip Hop Excellence,” “Judges Awards,” “Elite Gold,” “Regional Championships,” “Golden Tickets,” “Platinum,” “First Place Overall,” and “An Invitation to World Dance Championships Nationals.”

Each H2A instructor has a lifetime of dance experience inspiring them in their choreography and coaching of each team’s performance pieces. H2A auditions are at 10am for 4-6 year olds; 11am for 7-9 year olds; 12pm for 9-11 year olds; 1pm for dancers ages 12-18 years.

Want to know more about H2A? Come try out the H2A Dance Team Intro on Tuesdays and Thursdays, August 8, 10, 15, 17 from 9 to 10am for 4-6 year olds and from 10:15am-12:30pm for 6-10 year olds.

Interested in joining H2A? Register for the Tuesday, August 22nd audition day or the four-day Intro program today. Don’t miss the auditions on August 22 and miss out on this great opportunity. To register for the auditions online go to www.coronado.ca.us/register.

Not ready for a team? Beginner dancers should check out the Ballet, Tap, Hip Hop, Cheer and Dance classes also offered at the community center this fall.

For more information on any of the H2A or any other dance programs contact Coronado Recreation and Golf Services at 619-522-7342.





