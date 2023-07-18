Tuesday, July 18, 2023
Tom Cruise Delivers Another Non-Stop Action-Packed Adventure in “Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One”

2 min.
Elsie Hammond
Your mission, should you choose to accept it… Yes! Tom Cruise’s Ethan Hunt, an agent of the IMF (Impossible Missions Force), is back. “Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One” is the seventh installment in the MI franchise. My friend and I went to watch it this past Friday – I recommend that you put your seatbelts on tight because in true Tom Cruise fashion, he will take you on a non-stop action and thrill-filled master class of suspense, deception, and death-defying stunts from start to finish.

A friend of mine from Australia came to visit my family back in March before she went to the annual Social Media Marketing World Conference in downtown San Diego. She said the hottest topic this year was AI and how fast the technology is moving in the marketing world. A couple of days ago, another friend and I were discussing the part time job she just started – working for a startup company that is developing data for AI. I guess it should come as no surprise that one of the biggest blockbusters of this summer includes AI themes.

Ethan Hunt’s newest impossible mission is to track down a dangerous faceless enemy called “The Entity.” Hunt is once again joined by his team of ringers at the IMF, Luther Stickell (Ving Rhames), Benji Dunn (Simon Pegg), and Ilsa Faust (Rebecca Ferguson). Their assignment takes them on an intercontinental adventure and Ethan meets up with his former boss, Eugene Kittridge (Henry Czerny) who now heads the CIA. After encountering a merciless adversary named Paris (Pom Klementieff) in the streets of Rome, Ethan finds himself strapped via handcuffs to a highly skilled pickpocket named Grace (Hayley Atwell) – a new and energetic character with whom Cruise has great comedic chemistry. There is no end to the giddy excitement watching Cruise behind the wheel of a pint-sized lemony Fiat or launching himself and his motorcycle off a precarious cliff to catch a rocketing locomotive and stop a malicious terrorist, Gabriel (Esai Morales).

If you feel the need, the need for cliché, this isn’t your movie. This is a delightfully fun gut check from start to finish, with a mind-bending plot and a ridiculously entertaining fresh new twist on this storied action saga. The majority of those who have seen it gave it high ratings. Rotten Tomatoes has it at a near perfect 96% on their Tomatometer (critics) and a 95% on their Audience Score. It had the best domestic debut of its franchise’s history, earning $80 million in its five-day opening.

So, what are you waiting for? Go see MI#7. This review will self-destruct in 5, 4, 3, 2…

Movie Times: Click here

Genre: Action, Adventure, Mystery & Thriller

Director: Christopher McQuarrie

Actors: Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell, Rebecca Ferguson, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames, Henry Czerny, Vanessa Kirby, Pom Klementieff, Esai Morales

Run Time: 2h 43m

Rating: PG-13 for intense sequences of violence and action, some language and suggestive material.

 



Elsie is a stay-at-home mom with an MBA, managing two kids, a husband, and a mini-Aussie. She moved to Coronado Cays in 2012 with her family by way of US Navy. She has lived in the Philippines, Japan, and Hong Kong and several states in the good old USA. Elsie enjoys traveling, hiking, golfing, skiing, Stand Up Paddleboarding (SUP), and playing tennis. She also likes taking pictures with her iPhone and posting about them on her personal social media pages. She was a monthly contributor to Cays Living Magazine and has had several of her photos and stories published in various magazines and newspapers. Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

