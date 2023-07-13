Summer Festival Concert: JourneyBirds – July 14

Join the Library for the 2023 Summer Festival Concerts.

Sponsored by the Friends of the Coronado Library and Hotel del Coronado, concerts will take place every other Friday from June 16-August 25. Doors will open 15 minutes prior to each performance.

Blending harmony over acoustic guitar, and ukulele with live looping and sampling, The JourneyBirds (Keila-Rae and David Jenson) create fresh arrangements of favorite songs both classic and current. Having been described as Woodstock by way of Nashville, their extensive repertoire allows the JourneyBirds to effortlessly shift between musical genres: folk, pop, rock, island, California country, oldies, Top 40, and Americana, imbuing each song with an upbeat alt-folky makeover.

The JourneyBirds have performed all over the world during their time as variety musicians for Carnival Cruise Lines, and in 2018 settled in San Diego where they’ve been playing ever since.

You can see all things JourneyBirds at: thejourneybirds.com





