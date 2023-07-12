Motorcyclist Dies after Crash on Silver Strand

A motorcyclist was killed early Wednesday morning, July 12, in a collision at the intersection of State Route 75 (Silver Strand) and Coronado Cays Boulevard.

According to the Coronado Police Department (CPD), a traffic enforcement officer observed a motorcycle traveling northbound on SR 75 at a high rate of speed just before 7 am. The officer initiated a traffic stop but the motorcyclist failed to yield and instead accelerated away.

As the motorcycle approached the intersection at the Coronado Cays, the motorcycle struck a vehicle that was crossing the intersection. The CPD traffic officer immediately requested medical assistance and began administering first aid to the motorcyclist. Despite all efforts, the driver of the motorcycle died at the scene.

CPD reports that the driver of the vehicle that was struck by the motorcycle was not injured in the collision.

The identity of the motorcyclist has not been released.

There is an ongoing investigation by investigators from the CPD to determine the circumstances leading to the tragic collision.

Anyone with additional information or who may have witnessed the collision is urged to contact the Coronado Police Department at 619-522-7350 with any pertinent details that may assist the investigation.





