Not Just Another Souvenir Shop – Coronado Mercantile Opens at the Ferry Landing

As La Camisa celebrates 36 years at the Ferry Landing, the souvenir hot spot has expanded with a sister store, Coronado Mercantile. The boutique shop quietly joined the Ferry Landing on March 22, 2023 taking over the spot formerly occupied by Crown Town Deli.

CHS ’10 grad Rachel Hengst is managing Coronado Mercantile. She shares of the transition, “It happened really fast! It took about a month to update it from a deli to the store.” The new Ferry Landing treasure differentiates itself from La Camisa. “La Camisa has a little bit of everything- clothing, souvenirs, accessories. Coronado Mercantile is a boutique. We carry the Life is Good brand, which is not available at any other store in Coronado, as well as ‘47 Brand and Thread.”

Coronado Mercantile Treasures

As for the best sellers, Rachel is partial to Sin-Min, a Ventura, California brand. “I love that they are all cinnamon scents. We carry a horchata scented lotion, car air freshener, and a few others.” Also popular is their sports section. As Coronado boasts NadoForMachado, the shop is proud to carry Padres hats in their sportswear selection.

Coronado Mercantile aims to keep things as local as possible. They shop small so you can shop small! Their set of “No Worries” beaded keychains are crafted by a local artist. The selection of all items Coronado Mercantile procures is thoughtful and intentional.

Rachel takes the store beyond brick and mortar with Coronado Mercantile Instagram. The social media page jumps on the reel bandwagon with fun videos showcasing their wide variety and inspires with their holiday gift guides. She is very grateful to the Coronado community that has been spreading news about the store on their social media pages. “I want the community to know how much I appreciate them and how much it means when they come in to support us and share with their friends.”

Stop by Coronado Mercantile between 9 am and 9 pm. The Ferry Landing is the place to be all summer long with their weekend concert series, shops, restaurants, and other activities!





