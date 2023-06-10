Friday, June 9, 2023
Ferry Landing’s Weekend Summer Concert Series is in Full Swing

Coronado Ferry Landing is in full swing with their Saturday AND Sunday concert series all summer long! Come on down and enjoy music and dancing on the bayfront. Grab a slice at Village Pizzeria or a refreshing iced coffee at the Coronado Coffee Company and enjoy the great tunes.

Two bands will perform on Saturday with an encore on Sunday. Both days the performance will run from 2-5PM. Check out the schedule and mark your calendars! Ron of Coronado’s own Ron’s Garage shares, “We love playing at the Coronado Ferry Landing because of the fabulous view, ability to play for not only our friends, but also the visitors to our fine city of Coronado!”

With a mix of genres throughout the summer, it is truly fun for all ages. Janet of San Diego’s Only All-Female Salsa Band shares, “Sabrosas Latin Orchestra enjoys playing at Coronado Ferry Landing not only for its beautiful location but also for the amazing crowd. From our loyal fans to sports teams and tourists walking by and joining in dancing, we love performing for everyone and sharing our passion for salsa and Latin music.”

There are plenty of bike racks next to the dock if you cycle over. For those coming over via Ferry, Flagship Cruises boasts multiple ferry times for your convenience. Be sure to check their operating schedule.

Coronado Ferry Landing is located at 1201 First Street at (B Avenue) Coronado, California 92118.



