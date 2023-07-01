Saturday, July 1, 2023
Community News

July 3rd at 6pm: Circumnavigation Bike Ride Around the “Island”

Coronado Times Staff
Coronado Times Staff


Circumnavigation begins at Star Park “around” 6pm on July 3rd. It’s an unofficial event where hundreds (maybe thousands) ride bikes around Coronado along a festive and counterclockwise route. Coronado Police have traditionally helped with the traffic flow to ensure safety for bikers and motorists.

The event was originated by Orange & Park (local Coronado brand) and the goal is to enjoy a bike ride with your family and friends – it’s also become a welcomed part of the 4th of July activities and events.

Here is a classic video from the 2012 bike ride:



Coronado Times Staff
Coronado Times Staff
Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

IBWC Citizens Forum Board Includes Coronado Councilmember, Meeting Set for July 12

Community News

More Funding Needed to Address Tijuana Sewage; Lawmakers Appeal to Biden and Mexico for Support

Community News

Coronado Public Library’s Summer Reading Program Hosts “Glowing” Events

Community News

Bring Back the Battle (Stingray Point 4th of July Navy Demonstration T-Shirt)

Community News

2023 Coronado 4th of July Parade Line Up

Community News

Big Bay Boom: A Quartet of Pyrotechnics on San Diego Bay

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Education

Coronado’s Eddie “Shreddie” Reynolds Turns Pro – Joins Kona Bike’s Factory Team

Sports

55+ Softball League Looking for Players (Plays at Tidelands Park)

People

Laila Romero Selected as San Diego Tennis Pro of the Year by USTA

Community News

CHS “Tiki Flicks” Digital Photography Show – April 6-20

Military

CNO, Linda Gilday Celebrate Women’s History Month, Release Women in the Navy Book

Community News

Doris Rice Painting Adventure Coronado 2023 – April 13-17

Advertisement

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. We are locally owned and operated and are committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 75K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2023, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.