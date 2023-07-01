July 3rd at 6pm: Circumnavigation Bike Ride Around the “Island”



Circumnavigation begins at Star Park “around” 6pm on July 3rd. It’s an unofficial event where hundreds (maybe thousands) ride bikes around Coronado along a festive and counterclockwise route. Coronado Police have traditionally helped with the traffic flow to ensure safety for bikers and motorists.

The event was originated by Orange & Park (local Coronado brand) and the goal is to enjoy a bike ride with your family and friends – it’s also become a welcomed part of the 4th of July activities and events.

