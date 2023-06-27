Coronado Crime Report: Grand Theft & Larceny (6/17-6/23)

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Traffic Accident on 8th Street and C Avenue

Minor injury reported.

Traffic Accident on 3rd Street and A Avenue

No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on 5th Street and D Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Silver Strand Boulevard and Avenida De Las Arenas

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 7th Street

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 4th Street and F Avenue

Minor injury reported.

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on J Avenue and 3rd Street

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Palm Avenue and 3rd Street

No injuries reported.

Arrests:

6/17/2023: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 1700 block of Glorietta Plaza

27 year old male

6/17/2023: Domestic Battery – Misdemeanor on 1400 block of Wake Road

33 year old male

6/18/2023: Resisting Arrest and Larceny – Felony on 1500 block of Orange Avenue

55 year old male

6/19/2023: Grand Theft – Felony on 1700 block of Avenida Del Mundo

32 year old male

6/20/2023: Outside Agency Warrant – Felony on 1st Street and Alameda Boulevard

55 year old male

6/21/2023: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 1700 block of Glorietta Plaza

39 year old male

6/22/2023: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 800 block of D Avenue

25 year old male

6/22/2023: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 500 block of 1st Street

24 year old male

6/23/2023: Violation of Probation – Felony on 1100 block of G Avenue

23 year old male





