Coronado Crime Report: Grand Theft & Larceny (6/17-6/23)

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Traffic Accident on 8th Street and C Avenue
Minor injury reported.

Traffic Accident on 3rd Street and A Avenue
No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on 5th Street and D Avenue
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Silver Strand Boulevard and Avenida De Las Arenas
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 7th Street
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 4th Street and F Avenue
Minor injury reported.

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on J Avenue and 3rd Street
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Palm Avenue and 3rd Street
No injuries reported.

Arrests:

6/17/2023: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 1700 block of Glorietta Plaza
27 year old male

6/17/2023: Domestic Battery – Misdemeanor on 1400 block of Wake Road
33 year old male

6/18/2023: Resisting Arrest and Larceny – Felony on 1500 block of Orange Avenue
55 year old male

6/19/2023: Grand Theft – Felony on 1700 block of Avenida Del Mundo
32 year old male

6/20/2023: Outside Agency Warrant – Felony on 1st Street and Alameda Boulevard
55 year old male

6/21/2023: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 1700 block of Glorietta Plaza
39 year old male

6/22/2023: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 800 block of D Avenue
25 year old male

6/22/2023: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 500 block of 1st Street
24 year old male

6/23/2023: Violation of Probation – Felony on 1100 block of G Avenue
23 year old male



