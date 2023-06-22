Thursday, June 22, 2023
Community News

Baja California Governor Called on to Provide Project Updates for Mitigating Wastewater Pollution

1 min.
Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Congressman Scott Peters serves California’s 50th Congressional District, which includes the city of Coronado.

On Wednesday, June 21, Rep. Scott Peters (CA-50) urged Baja California Governor Marina del Pilar Ávila to provide updates on the status of projects in Mexico to mitigate wastewater pollution, including the construction of a new treatment facility at San Antonio de los Buenos in Tijuana. In a letter also signed by San Diego members Reps. Mike Levin (CA-49), Sara Jacobs (CA-51), and Juan Vargas (CA-52), the members state:

“Our constituents are clamoring for an end to this crisis, and while we know that these investments will take some time to deploy, we respectfully request that your office keep us apprised of the progress being made so we can further assure the people of Imperial Beach, Coronado, and San Diego that relief is on the way.”

In the letter, Rep. Peters also asked Governor del Pilar to consider short-term measures to reduce bacteria levels at beaches in Imperial Beach and Coronado to decrease the number of beach closures. These measures include dredging existing settling ponds at San Antonio de los Buenos and adding chemical treatment and aerators.

In addition to this letter, Rep. Peters met with the Commissioner of the International Boundary Water Commission (IBWC), Dr. María-Elena Giner, this week to discuss the urgency of this problem as summer begins. Congressman Peters communicated to the Commissioner that continued beach closures and environmental degradation resulting from transboundary sewage are unacceptable, and reiterated the need to find a permanent, long-term solution.

Read the full letter here

RELATED:

U.S. and Mexico to Invest $474M Towards Tijuana River Sewage Problem

Congressman Peters serves the 50th District of California, which covers much of central San Diego County including Rancho Bernardo, Coronado, San Marcos, and large portions of the City of San Diego.



Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

The Best Types of Gyms in San Diego

Community News

CIFF Presents Endearing 1950 “Father of the Bride” – June 28

Community News

Coronado Arts Academy & CoSA Summer Music Camps

Community News

For the First Time, Tijuana Sewage Crisis May be Declared an Emergency

Community News

4th of July Home Front Decorating Contest – Show Your Patriotic Pride

Community News

Environment Report: Food Waste Bins Face Black Fly Summer

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community News

4th of July Home Front Decorating Contest – Show Your Patriotic Pride

Community News

Environment Report: Food Waste Bins Face Black Fly Summer

Sports

Coronado Cays Pickleball Grand Opening – June 25

Community News

Navy Public Meeting on Impact of Three Aircraft Carriers in Port Simultaneously – June 28

People

QualCraft Construction Supports Coronado Fourth of July

Community News

Movie on the Bay “Finding Nemo” – June 23

Advertisement

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. We are locally owned and operated and are committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 75K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2023, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.