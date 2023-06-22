Baja California Governor Called on to Provide Project Updates for Mitigating Wastewater Pollution

On Wednesday, June 21, Rep. Scott Peters (CA-50) urged Baja California Governor Marina del Pilar Ávila to provide updates on the status of projects in Mexico to mitigate wastewater pollution, including the construction of a new treatment facility at San Antonio de los Buenos in Tijuana. In a letter also signed by San Diego members Reps. Mike Levin (CA-49), Sara Jacobs (CA-51), and Juan Vargas (CA-52), the members state:

“Our constituents are clamoring for an end to this crisis, and while we know that these investments will take some time to deploy, we respectfully request that your office keep us apprised of the progress being made so we can further assure the people of Imperial Beach, Coronado, and San Diego that relief is on the way.”

In the letter, Rep. Peters also asked Governor del Pilar to consider short-term measures to reduce bacteria levels at beaches in Imperial Beach and Coronado to decrease the number of beach closures. These measures include dredging existing settling ponds at San Antonio de los Buenos and adding chemical treatment and aerators.

In addition to this letter, Rep. Peters met with the Commissioner of the International Boundary Water Commission (IBWC), Dr. María-Elena Giner, this week to discuss the urgency of this problem as summer begins. Congressman Peters communicated to the Commissioner that continued beach closures and environmental degradation resulting from transboundary sewage are unacceptable, and reiterated the need to find a permanent, long-term solution.

Read the full letter here

RELATED:

Congressman Peters serves the 50th District of California, which covers much of central San Diego County including Rancho Bernardo, Coronado, San Marcos, and large portions of the City of San Diego.





