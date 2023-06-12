Monday, June 12, 2023
Military

USSOCOM Commander Visits Naval Special Warfare Command, Validates Value of Rigorous Training

3 min.
Managing Editor
Managing Editor
CORONADO (June 2, 2023) U.S. Army Gen. Bryan P. Fenton, commander, U.S. Special Operations Command, presents a command coin to the Naval Special Warfare Command, Senior Sailor of the Quarter, 2nd Quarter FY23, Personnel Specialist 1st Class Cecilia Figueroa at Naval Special Warfare Command headquarters aboard Naval Amphibious Base Coronado. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Keypher Strombeck)

The U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) commander, Gen. Bryan Fenton, and senior enlisted leader, Command Sgt. Maj. Shane Shorter, visited Naval Special Warfare Command (NSWC) and Naval Special Warfare Center (NSWCEN) June 2, underscoring the crucial role of NSW in maritime special operations.

During their visit, Fenton, Shorter, Rear Adm. Keith Davids, commander, NSWC and Force Master Chief Walter Dittmar toured NSW Center and NSW Group One while interacting with NSW operators and instructors seeing firsthand the rigorous training, resilience, and resourcefulness that are hallmarks in the training of U.S. Navy SEALs.

SAN DIEGO (June 2, 2023) U.S. Army Gen. Bryan P. Fenton, commander, U.S. Special Operations Command, speaks with Rear Adm. Keith Davids, commander, Naval Special Warfare Command at NSWC headquarters aboard Naval Amphibious Base Coronado during an NSW familiarization visit. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Keypher Strombeck)

“The men and women serving in our Naval Special Warfare units provide an unparalleled maritime special operations capability,” Fenton said. “Their unique skillset is vital to executing our national security strategy and maintaining a competitive edge in an increasingly complex global environment.”

Fenton’s visit served to validate the necessity of the challenging training that takes place at NSWCEN. He watched as SEAL and SWCC candidates pushed through grueling exercises, developing the physical stamina, mental resilience, and tactical acumen necessary for their demanding roles.

Davids echoed Fenton’s sentiments, emphasizing the crucial role that NSW units play in the broader special operations community.

SAN DIEGO (June 2, 2023) U.S. Army Gen. Bryan P. Fenton, commander, U.S. Special Operations Command, speaks with Naval Special Warfare Sailors during a visit to NSW West Coast commands. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Alex Smedegard)

“Our mission at NSWC is not only about developing and deploying naval commandos capable of operating in maritime environments,” said Davids. “It’s about cultivating leaders who can think creatively and build world-class teams that are ready and willing to solve our Nation’s toughest problems in high-stakes, high-pressure situations.”

Davids went on to underscore the importance of inter-service collaboration. He expressed gratitude for the continued support from USSOCOM and noted the relationship between NSW and USSOCOM as integral to the success of special operations across the globe.

Fenton’s visit highlighted the ongoing commitment of USSOCOM to understand, support, and invest in the unique capabilities of NSW and served as a reminder of the community’s critical role in protecting U.S. interests at home and abroad.



Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Military

Avenue of Heroes: Robert Byron Fuller

Military

Navy Report Details Problems with SEAL Training after Sailor’s Death

Bridgeworthy

USS Recruit Exhibit Brings History to Life for Liberty Station’s Centennial

Military

Avenue of Heroes: Edwin J. “Doc” Friesen

History

Lassen Memorial Medal of Honor SH-60F Helicopter Lecture at CHA – June 8

Military

San Diego Automotive Museum Offering Free Admission to Active-duty Military and Their Families

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Business

Coronado Named 34th Top Meeting Destination in North America

Community News

A Tribute to Beloved Coronado Coonhound Trident

Sports

Little League U13 All Star Games in Coronado

Community News

Throwback Thursday: Growth in Coronado in 1992 (video)

Education

Coronado High Student Art Piece Dedicated to CHS Principal Karin Mellina

City of Coronado

City Reopens Cays Park Tennis & Dedicated Pickleball Courts During Community Ceremony

Advertisement

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. We are locally owned and operated and are committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 75K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2023, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.