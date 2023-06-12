Coronado Crime Report: Public Switchblade Possession & DUIs (6/3-6/9)

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Traffic Accident on 3rd Street

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Adella Avenue and Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Object Thrown at Vehicle Report on Silver Strand Boulevard and Tulagi Road

Suspect threw object at moving vehicle.

Hit and Run on 1st Street

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 9th Street and C Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on C Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Coronado Cays Boulevard

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Silver Strand Boulevard

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Silver Strand Boulevard and Tulagi Road

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Glorietta Boulevard

No injuries reported.

Arrests:

6/3/2023: Possession of a Switchblade in Public – Misdemeanor on 300 block of A Avenue

43 year old male

6/3/2023: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 900 block of Cabrillo Avenue

45 year old male

6/5/2023: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 300 block of Pomona Avenue

21 year old male

6/7/2023: Battery and Assault With a Deadly Weapon – Felony on 800 block of F Avenue

46 year old male

6/9/2023: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 600 block of McCain Boulevard

31 year old male

6/9/2023: Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on 7400 block of Silver Strand Boulevard

44 year old male

6/9/2023: Possession of a Controlled Substance and False Personification – Felony on 7400 block of Silver Strand Boulevard

23 year old female

6/9/2023: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 900 block of Orange Avenue

57 year old female

6/9/2023: Willfully Obstructing a Police Officer – Misdemeanor on 300 block of 1st Street

36 year old female





