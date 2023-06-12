Monday, June 12, 2023
Crime

Coronado Crime Report: Public Switchblade Possession & DUIs (6/3-6/9)

1 min.
Bella Villarin
The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Traffic Accident on 3rd Street
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Adella Avenue and Orange Avenue
No injuries reported.

Object Thrown at Vehicle Report on Silver Strand Boulevard and Tulagi Road
Suspect threw object at moving vehicle.

Hit and Run on 1st Street
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 9th Street and C Avenue
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue
No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on C Avenue
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Coronado Cays Boulevard
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Silver Strand Boulevard
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Silver Strand Boulevard and Tulagi Road
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Glorietta Boulevard
No injuries reported.

Arrests:

6/3/2023: Possession of a Switchblade in Public – Misdemeanor on 300 block of A Avenue
43 year old male

6/3/2023: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 900 block of Cabrillo Avenue
45 year old male

6/5/2023: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 300 block of Pomona Avenue
21 year old male

6/7/2023: Battery and Assault With a Deadly Weapon – Felony on 800 block of F Avenue
46 year old male

6/9/2023: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 600 block of McCain Boulevard
31 year old male

6/9/2023: Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on 7400 block of Silver Strand Boulevard
44 year old male

6/9/2023: Possession of a Controlled Substance and False Personification – Felony on 7400 block of Silver Strand Boulevard
23 year old female

6/9/2023: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 900 block of Orange Avenue
57 year old female

6/9/2023: Willfully Obstructing a Police Officer – Misdemeanor on 300 block of 1st Street
36 year old female



Bella is a proud military brat who has been a resident of Coronado since 2015. She was born in Japan, and after a short stay in Virginia, traveled extensively throughout Asia while living in Singapore and picking up another language. A junior at Coronado High School, Bella can be found at the driving range or golf course when not in school, studying, writing, playing the guitar, or spending time with her family. Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

