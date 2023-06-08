Coronado Named 34th Top Meeting Destination in North America

Steadily increasing its ranking (#41 in 2019), Coronado was recently named the 34th Top Meeting Destination in North America by Cvent, an industry-leading meetings, events, and hospitality technology provider. This is the seventh year Coronado has been recognized as a Top Meeting Destination since Discover Coronado was established in 2010.

Rankings are determined by sales activity through the Cvent Supplier Network, one of the world’s largest venue-sourcing platforms, with more than 300,000 hotels, resorts, and special event venues.

As pandemic restrictions ease and business travel has returned, destination marketing organizations like Discover Coronado have worked diligently to promote their cities and revive the industry as quickly as possible, and those efforts are paying off – nationally and regionally.

According to Todd Little, executive director of Discover Coronado, the organization has steadily improved its rankings since 2013, when it was ranked 43. “Our Destination Sales Director, Danielle Rossetto, and the group sales teams at our four Coronado resorts truly deserve this honor from Cvent.”

Meetings and conventions have a significant impact on Coronado’s economy and are a vital source of economic support for all stakeholders during the off-season between September and May. Little added “our city’s livelihood relies on a robust, but carefully managed travel sector. Group meetings support 11% of local jobs and generate $8.2 million in local tax revenues for the City of Coronado.”

“We congratulate Coronado on its inclusion on this year’s Cvent Top Meeting Destinations list. Following a few challenging years, we’re excited to recognize cities, and their supporting resorts, which are uplifting their local economies and helping convention planners deliver incredible events,” said Bharet Malhotra, Cvent Senior Vice President.





