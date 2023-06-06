Coronado Crime Report: Underage Drinking and Driving (5/27-6/2)

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.
Crimes Reported:
Traffic Accident on 3rd Street and Pomona Avenue
No injuries reported.
Hit and Run on Orange Avenue
No injuries reported.
Hit and Run on B Avenue
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on Avenida Del Sol
Unknown injury reported.
Traffic Accident on Coronado Cays Boulevard
No injuries reported.
Hit and Run on Visalia Row
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on 2nd Street
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on Glorietta Plaza
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue
No injuries reported.
Hit and Run on Ocean Boulevard
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on Avenida Del Mundo
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on 3rd Street and B Avenue
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on Pomona Avenue and 3rd Street
Minor injury reported.
Hit and Run on Ocean Boulevard and Ocean Drive
No injuries reported.
Arrests:
5/27/2023: Public Intoxication and Resisting Arrest – Misdemeanor on 1500 block of 2nd Street
30 year old male
5/28/2023: Reckless Driving – Misdemeanor on 1100 block of 4th Street
23 year old male
5/28/2023: Underage Drinking and Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 2nd Street and Orange Avenue
20 year old female
5/30/2023: Attempt to Prevent Police From Performing Duties – Felony on 600 block of C Avenue
50 year old female
5/31/2023: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 400 block of C Avenue
20 year old male
6/1/2023: Underage Possession of Alcohol and Possession of Illegal Amount of Cannabis – Misdemeanor on 1300 block of 1st Street
19 year old male
6/2/2023: Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of 6th Street
48 year old male