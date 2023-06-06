Coronado Crime Report: Underage Drinking and Driving (5/27-6/2)

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Traffic Accident on 3rd Street and Pomona Avenue

No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on B Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Avenida Del Sol

Unknown injury reported.

Traffic Accident on Coronado Cays Boulevard

No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on Visalia Row

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 2nd Street

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Glorietta Plaza

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on Ocean Boulevard

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Avenida Del Mundo

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 3rd Street and B Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Pomona Avenue and 3rd Street

Minor injury reported.

Hit and Run on Ocean Boulevard and Ocean Drive

No injuries reported.

Arrests:

5/27/2023: Public Intoxication and Resisting Arrest – Misdemeanor on 1500 block of 2nd Street

30 year old male

5/28/2023: Reckless Driving – Misdemeanor on 1100 block of 4th Street

23 year old male

5/28/2023: Underage Drinking and Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 2nd Street and Orange Avenue

20 year old female

5/30/2023: Attempt to Prevent Police From Performing Duties – Felony on 600 block of C Avenue

50 year old female

5/31/2023: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 400 block of C Avenue

20 year old male

6/1/2023: Underage Possession of Alcohol and Possession of Illegal Amount of Cannabis – Misdemeanor on 1300 block of 1st Street

19 year old male

6/2/2023: Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of 6th Street

48 year old male





