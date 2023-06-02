Music Camps in Coronado, Summer 2023

Coronado Recreation and Golf Service’s Music Camps give children the opportunity to explore their musical and creative inspirations all while building academic and social-emotional skills. This introduction to music gets younger campers to play percussion instruments, sing cool songs and dance with ribbons. Campers will play melodies on xylophones, triangles, maracas and work on keeping a steady beat. All this fun as campers are kinesthetically experiencing music theory!

The Summer of Fun Music Camp for 5-8 year olds is offered July 10-14 and July 17-21 from 10 am-12 pm at the Coronado Community Center. These camps will ignite child development as they challenge intellect, social-emotional learning, motor skills, language development and overall literacy. Music helps the body and mind work together but most of all, music brings joy to the soul.

There is also a Before and After Camp program that can be added onto to a Summer of Fun Music Campers’ registration so that children can be at camp from 7 am-6 pm. This is a great opportunity for working parents and for children who like action all day. Open to children ages 6-12, the Before and After Camp staff provides a full day of fun in Glorietta Bay Park.

To immerse your child in a week-long adventure in music, check out the City of Coronado’s website at www.coronado.ca.us/register or call 619-522-7342 to register.





