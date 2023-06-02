Calling all Fashionistas, Coronado Summer Camps 2023

The budding fashionista in your house can join the apparel designers from ClicBitz and FiveLoaves TwoFish Coronado to learn the building blocks of clothing design this summer in the “Fashion Design Camps” June 26-30 and August 14-18 and in the “Sewing and Design Camps” July 17-21 and July 24-28. There is even a “Sewing a Bucket Hat and Beach Bag Camp” at the end of the summer, August 14-18.

Held at the Coronado Community Center, these week-long camps concentrate on design principles from sketching to cutting, to hand and machine sewing, to create individual pieces. Since participants are primarily ages 8-15, they work at their own pace in these camps, no prior sewing experience is needed.

Sewing is a great way to express your individuality, create items from scratch, boost your confidence, save money and open the door to making lots of handmade gifts.

There is also a Before and After Camp program that can be added onto to a sewing or design camp registration so that children can be at camp from 7 am-6 pm. This is a great opportunity for working parents and for children who want to be at camp all day. Open to children ages 6-12, the Before and After Camp staff provide a full day of fun including games, crafts, sports, science activities, cooking, contest and themed activities all in Glorietta Bay Park.

Sewing is a great life skill to master. To register for one of the Sewing or Fashion Design Camps, check out the City of Coronado's website at www.coronado.ca.us/register or call 619-522-7342.






