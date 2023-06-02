Friday, June 2, 2023
Community News

Calling all Fashionistas, Coronado Summer Camps 2023

1 min.
City of Coronado
City of Coronado

The budding fashionista in your house can join the apparel designers from ClicBitz and FiveLoaves TwoFish Coronado to learn the building blocks of clothing design this summer in the “Fashion Design Camps” June 26-30 and August 14-18 and in the “Sewing and Design Camps” July 17-21 and July 24-28. There is even a “Sewing a Bucket Hat and Beach Bag Camp” at the end of the summer, August 14-18.

Held at the Coronado Community Center, these week-long camps concentrate on design principles from sketching to cutting, to hand and machine sewing, to create individual pieces. Since participants are primarily ages 8-15, they work at their own pace in these camps, no prior sewing experience is needed.

Sewing is a great way to express your individuality, create items from scratch, boost your confidence, save money and open the door to making lots of handmade gifts.

There is also a Before and After Camp program that can be added onto to a sewing or design camp registration so that children can be at camp from 7 am-6 pm. This is a great opportunity for working parents and for children who want to be at camp all day. Open to children ages 6-12, the Before and After Camp staff provide a full day of fun including games, crafts, sports, science activities, cooking, contest and themed activities all in Glorietta Bay Park.

Sewing is a great life skill to master.  To register for one of the Sewing or Fashion Design Camps, check out the City of Coronado’s website at www.coronado.ca.us/register  or call 619-522-7342.

 



City of Coronado
City of Coronadohttp://www.coronado.ca.us/recreation

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

Calling all Junior Chefs, Summer 2023

Community News

Music Camps in Coronado, Summer 2023

Community News

Dance Camps in Coronado, Summer 2023

Community News

Crown City Magazine Celebrates Coronado’s Surfing Community with the 5th Annual SURF Photo Contest!

Community News

Coronado Arts Academy – Passionate about Music Education, Mentorship, and Investing in Community

Community News

Romina Schiess to Speak on Health Risks of Entering “Beach Closed” Water – June 10

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Advertisement

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. We are locally owned and operated and are committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 75K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2023, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.