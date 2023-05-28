Islander In-Style: A “Midsummer” Prom

Prom season has officially passed at Coronado High School, but, as always, it was a very anticipated event. The CHS prom took place on Saturday, May 27 and this year’s theme was “Midsummer,” which can be interpreted in many different ways. Some took it as a seasonal theme by embracing bright summer colors, others took it as a more floral affair, and some completely disregarded the theme and dressed in their own style (still an acceptable thing to do, of course).

A multitude of popular trends were showcased during this year’s prom, some that have been trending and some newer ones as well.

Flower Details:

As expected for a spring school dance, flowers were a common motif. Flowers appeared on dresses most of all. Some of these floral patterns were made on lace-y layers, which added dimension to a pastel fabric. Other dresses had embroidered colorful flowers on a simpler fabric. This style gave the flowers a floating appearance overtop the fabric.

Low-Back and Backless Dresses:

Backs are back, baby! Taking over a new surge in popularity is the backless and low-back dress style. Many girls at Coronado High opted to follow this trend as well. This style of dress is a way to make any dress, even the most simple one, stand out. “I think the backless style is unique and a classy way to spice up a dress,” says Addison Welsh, CHS junior.

Corseting:

Corsets have been back in style since 2020 and seem to still be very popular in feminine clothing items. Moreover, dresses worn by girls at Coronado High seemed to have exposed corseting detail, such as boning, that matched the rest of their dress’s fabric. Now don’t get it twisted, these corsets aren’t the constrictive and cinching undergarments one might be thinking of. These corsets add an element of lavishness to a prom look. This feeling especially occurs when the rest of the dress is made of satin or velvet, which is what some of the CHS prom-goers chose.

Statement Heels:

As discussed in the last edition of Islander In-Style, platform shoes are a very popular choice in daily wear. That trend was still in full-swing for the dance as girls showed up in chunky platform heels. This style of shoe creates a nice juxtaposition with the simpler and feminine dresses worn.

Another shoe trend seen at the prom were metallics. Gold and silver were shining in popularity. By wearing this style, the shoe pops and adds a statement to an otherwise simple or classic-style dress.

“I chose metallic shoes for prom because they stand out and basically match with anything. I think they compliment basically any color and are fun to wear!” says Zuri Fowles, CHS junior.

Colorful Neckwear:

At this year’s prom dance, there was a brightening in neckwear styles. Most of the teenage boys opted to ditch the basic neckwear and go for more colorful options. Pinks, purples, greens, and more; almost all colors of the rainbow were showcased. Some were matching with their date’s colorful ensembles, but even those without dates still donned very eye-catching ties.

At the CHS 2023 prom, students both embraced trendy styles and celebrated their individuality, and one thing is for certain – the prom night was a dazzling showcase of fashion.





