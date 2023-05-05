Islander In-Style: Spring Trends for Teens

Spring fashion is in full bloom at Coronado High School. Here are five trends that have been frequently seen around the high school campus lately.

Ribbons

A new accessory seeing major popularity among teenagers is ribbons. Satin, patterned, shiny – you name it, they are everywhere. Some will use ribbons to tie their tresses out of their face in a bow. Others wear them as chokers (a daintier choice than other chokers that we’ve seen in past trends from the early 2010s). “I like the modern day resurgence that ribbons have because they have been in style since the Rococo era and have been worn by historical figures like Marie Antionette, for instance. I think the revival of ribbons in a more contemporary fashion is great,” says Hannah Cohen, CHS student. Cohen says her favorite way to wear ribbons is in her hair. Ribbons are a way to make an outfit more feminine whether you wear them adorned around your neck, added to a coat, or fastened on a purse.

Mesh Shirts

The mesh top has been featured numerous times on high-fashion runways in their spring/summer 2023 collections. The trend has risen to a peak in popularity and is being worn by the masses now. Students are styling this trend with tank tops underneath, using the top to add dimension to a layered look, and wearing button up versions over dresses. Statement mesh shirts are noticeably worn as well; some with graphics and embellishments. Also, this trend works as a great day-to-night transition piece if one were to switch some accessories around as the sun sets.

Pastel Knits

Pastels are stereotypically a spring color palette, but now the range of colors has found popularity in knits. The sweater pictured above is a prime example of the pastel knits that have seen a surge in popularity lately. As for what fabric is used for these knits, mohair is popular because of its fuzzier appearance. A good chunky knit sweater will never go out of style, but the thinner knit blend has been seen more frequently and it better suited for warmer spring weather. Some students opt to go oversized and wear the knit off their shoulder in a slouch style.

Maxi skirts

Another trend we’ve seen around campus is the maxi skirt. This length of skirt seems to be favorable in whatever aesthetic or style you enjoy wearing. Floral patterns for spring are by no means a new idea, but the print is a popular one for these skirts. Also seen around campus are satin and silk maxi skirts, which seem to be very popular as of late. The maxi skirt is a great way to add movement and flow to an outfit while also staying comfortable. Lastly, these skirts can be dressed up or down, so people can feel perfectly comfortable wearing them at school.

Platform shoes

Although platform shoes are by no means a new style (is anything really, as styles ebb and flow?), they seem as popular as ever. Teens have favored the Doc Marten oxford style as their platform of choice for a few years now, but that shoe isn’t the only platform being worn. Platform boots are seen around campus as well. “I like platform shoes because they are a fun way to switch up my style and incorporate a more fun aspect to my outfits,” says Addison Welsh, CHS student. Welsh says her favorite pair are the Doc Martens, in the picture above, that are adorned with a leather bow. This look can make an outfit grungier or preppier, depending on how you wear them, or even simply make you taller.





