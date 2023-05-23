Tuesday, May 23, 2023
Facing Fentanyl with Herron & Perno – May 30

A free public service event for families and community members.

The community is invited to join subject experts Rocky Herron and William Perno for an information presentation covering the fentanyl crisis, to include prevention, recognizing opioid overdose, and Narcan training. The Narcan training will include free Naloxone Nasal Spray (known as Narcan).

The event will be held on Tuesday, May 30 from 5:30 to 7pm in the Coronado Performing Arts Center theater at Coronado High School, 650 D Avenue.

