13-Year-Old Wins Coronado Chess Tournament for Second Year

Anthony Mokhov took top honors in the fifth annual San Diego-Azerbaijan Youth Chess Tournament on May 20 held at the Coronado Public Library. This is the second year in a row that Anthony, 13, has won the tourney.

Lorenzo Antonio took second-place honors and Cruz Arnzeh placed third.

Azerbaijani Grandmaster Vasif Durarbayli, the event’s guest of honor, handed out awards and offered tips to participants. The open tournament featured 29 of San Diego County’s top youth chess players, aged 8 to 18, in a single-elimination competition. Play was organized and overseen by the La Jolla High School Chess Club.

The tournament was presented by the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Global Neighborhood Project, a grassroots outreach program that links San Diego’s Switzer Highlands residents with neighborhoods in countries in Africa, Asia and Europe.

Submitted content





