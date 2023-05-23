Tuesday, May 23, 2023
13-Year-Old Wins Coronado Chess Tournament for Second Year

After winning the fifth annual San Diego-Azerbaijan Youth Chess Tournament, two-time champion Anthony Mokhov took on Grandmaster Vasif Durarbayli in a post-tourney match in the Winn Room of Coronado Public Library. Photo: Barry Carlton.

Anthony Mokhov took top honors in the fifth annual San Diego-Azerbaijan Youth Chess Tournament on May 20 held at the Coronado Public Library. This is the second year in a row that Anthony, 13, has won the tourney.

Anthony Mokhov makes a move against Lorenzo Antonio in the final game of the fifth annual San Diego-Azerbaijan Youth Chess Tournament on May 20 in Coronado. Anthony won the tournament for the second straight year; Lorenzo placed second. Photo: Barry Carlton.

Lorenzo Antonio took second-place honors and Cruz Arnzeh placed third.

Grandmaster Vasif Durarbayli conducts an impromptu clinic at Coronado Public Library during the fifth annual San Diego-Azerbaijan Youth Chess Tournament May 20. Photo: Barry Carlton

Azerbaijani Grandmaster Vasif Durarbayli, the event’s guest of honor, handed out awards and offered tips to participants. The open tournament featured 29 of San Diego County’s top youth chess players, aged 8 to 18, in a single-elimination competition. Play was organized and overseen by the La Jolla High School Chess Club.

The tournament was presented by the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Global Neighborhood Project, a grassroots outreach program that links San Diego’s Switzer Highlands residents with neighborhoods in countries in Africa, Asia and Europe.

 

Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

