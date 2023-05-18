A Full Day of Camp Fun in 2023!

Thursday, May 18, 2023
Coronado Recreation and Golf Services is offering a Full Day of Fun this summer with their new Before and After Camp Program. Monday to Friday from 7 am to 6 pm, children in the Before and After Camp will spend each action-packed day playing games, creating crafts, winning contests, cooking treats, conducting science experiments, playing sports and more! Each week’s activities (June 19 – August 18, 2023) will follow a theme from pirates and mermaids to monsters, from damsels and dragons to Disney characters.

To participate in the Before and After Camp, you must first register your 6 to 12 year old for their favorite specialty camp at the community center. Whether they like dodgeball, art, dance, jump rope, cooking or Lego building, if it’s at the community center or in Glorietta Bay Park it can be matched up with the Before and After Camp that week.

So register for your favorite specialty camp, then sign up for the Before and After Camp, and recreation staff will walk your child back and forth to their specialty camp each day.  This is a great opportunity for working parents to provide an exciting summer for their child while they are at work.

Look for specialty camps’ detailed descriptions including dates, times, locations, fees, and ages in the City of Coronado online Summer Program Guide at www.coronado.ca.us/recreation.

To register for the Before and After Camp Program or for other questions, call 619-522-7342. We are excited to see your child participating at Before and After Camp this summer.



