Blue Bridge Hospitality’s Matt Gordon to Participate in Fête & Feast Chef Collaboration Dinner

Matt Gordon, Blue Bridge Hospitality’s VP of Operations, along with other San Diego chefs and restaurateurs, will participate in Fête & Feast, a chef collaboration dinner on May 31 honoring Jewish American Heritage Month. Blue Bridge Hospitality covers Coronado dining with options including Stake, Little Frenchie, The Islander, Village Pizzeria, and Mootime Creamery; as well at Liberty Public Market at Liberty Station.

The May 31 charitable event to raise awareness and funds for the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) will take place at Urban Kitchen Group’s modern delicatessen, Gold Finch, in Torrey Pines. Since opening its doors last September, Gold Finch has helped fill a void in Jewish-inspired culinary options in San Diego. The full-service restaurant draws on Urban Kitchen Group principal Tracy Borkum’s ancestral roots while recontextualizing staples of Ashkenazi and Sephardic-style cooking.

The inaugural Fête & Feast Chef Collaboration Dinner will return a portion of the proceeds to directly benefit ADL, the world’s leading anti-hate organization, which was founded in 1913 and continues to fight all forms of antisemitism and bias using innovation and partnerships to drive impact.

Jewish leaders of San Diego’s hospitality community including powerhouse chefs Matt Gordon, Giselle Wellman, and Sam Zien will join Borkum and Gold Finch’s culinary team, Chef/Partner Tim Kolanko and Executive Chef Jeff Armstrong, to offer a four-course, prix-fixe dinner that translates Jewish culinary traditions through a modern lens. Upon arrival, guests will be welcomed with complimentary sparkling cider from beverage partner Bivouac Ciderworks and may purchase additional wine pairings by the glass. The dinner is priced at $85 per guest, and reservations should be made in-advance for seatings between 5:30 and 8:30 pm.

Gold Finch is located at 3040 Science Park Road, San Diego, 92121.

