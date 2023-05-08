Islander Track & Field Team Qualifies 15 to CIF Prelims

The CIF Prelims this weekend at Canyon Hills High School is the qualifying event for the CIF Finals to be held on May 20 at Mt. Carmel High School. Head Track & Field Coach Cameron Gary details last weeks’ League Finals which was the qualifying event for the CIF Prelims.

May 4 & 5 – League Finals

The Islanders competed in the City League Varsity League Championship Finals at Madison High School on May 4th and Kearny High School on May 5th. The Discus Throw, Triple Jump, and 4 x 800 Meter Relay were contested on the former date at Madison. The remainder of the events were contested at Kearny on the latter date.

The League Championship meet is of particular importance because it is the sole qualifying method for advancement into the San Diego CIF Section Championships. Only League CHAMPIONS are guaranteed entry into CIF. After that, entry into CIF is based on athletes achieving an “at large” performance standard, or their League Finals performance falling within the top seeds (27 for individual events, 18 for relays) in their respective divisions (Coronado is in Division 3… Divisions are based on school enrollment sizes). The League Championship Final is basically an “all or nothing” proposition. The athlete must be prepared to compete well there.

The Islanders got off to a great start, scoring a decisive victory in the 4 x 800 Relay. The relay team members were freshman Nathan Ayan, and juniors Detrik Heidt, Jack Shumaker, and Rafael Roos. Although being the league champion guarantees their entry into CIF, their winning time of 8:42.37 ranks them as the number two team in Division 3.

The Islanders continued their winning ways when senior Saxton Sylvester scored a victory in the men’s Discus Throw. His winning throw of 124 feet (even) was a personal record (PR) by over ten feet. Like the 4 x 800 Relay team, Sylvester is guaranteed entry into CIF due to being the league champion. However, his effort places him as the 5th seed.

The Islanders had another medalist (top 3 finisher) at the Madison site. Sophomore Mason Olsen finished third in the men’s Triple Jump with a leap of 38’ 2.25”. His mark was sufficient to qualify him for CIF as a 19th seed.

On the following day at Kearny, the Islanders scored another victory with a 17’ 3” effort by junior Lindsey Balsley in the women’s Long Jump. Aside from her being the league champion, her effort places her as the 2nd seed at CIF.

Other medalists on this day were Balsley in the women’s 300 Hurdles (2nd Place at a season’s best time of 49.33 seconds, qualifying through to CIF as the 4th seed), sophomore Sean Groeneveld in the men’s 400 Meter Dash (3rd Place with a time of 53.63 seconds, qualifying through to CIF as the 9th seed), and the men’s 4 x 400 Relay of Groeneveld, Ayan, senior Jaden Banner, and junior Marco Velarde (2nd Place with a time of 3:38.55, qualifying through to CIF as a 4th seed).

The Islanders had several others qualify through to CIF based on their League Finals performance. These include Groeneveld in the men’s 200 Meter Dash (27th seed), sophomore Reif Souder and Velarde in the men’s 300 Hurdles (17th and 19th seeds, respectively), juniors Tatiana Potter, Balsley, and sophomore Charlotte Kuite in the women’s 100 Meter Dash (13th, 16th and 24th seeds, respectively), Potter in the women’s 200 Meter Dash (19thseed), senior Emma Slaughter in the women’s Discus Throw (27th seed), and the men’s 4 x 100 Relay (17th seed) consisting of Banner, Groeneveld, Olsen and Velarde.

Division 3 CIF Prelims will be contested at Canyon Hills High School on Saturday, May 13th.





