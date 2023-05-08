Coronado Crime Report: DUIs, Public Intoxication (4/29-5/5)

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.
Crimes Reported:
Traffic Accident on 6th Street and B Avenue
Unknown injury reported.
Hit and Run on 9th Street and Orange Avenue
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue and 2nd Street
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on Coronado Bay Bridge
Minor injury reported.
Traffic Accident on 1st Street and Orange Avenue
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on 3rd Street and Pomona Avenue
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on Coronado Bay Bridge
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on A Avenue
No injuries reported.
Arrests:
4/30/2023: Battery – Misdemeanor on 700 block of Orange Avenue
43 year old male
5/1/2023: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 400 block of Orange Avenue
69 year old male
5/3/2023: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 8th Street and Alameda Boulevard
21 year old male
5/4/2023: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on 200 block of Prospect Place
38 year old male
5/5/2023: Lack of Evidence of Vehicle Registration – Misdemeanor on 2000 block of Mullinex Drive
32 year old male
5/5/2023: Lack of Evidence of Vehicle Registration – Infraction on 100 block of C Avenue
20 year old male
5/5/2023: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on 100 block of B Avenue
47 year old female