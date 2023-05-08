Coronado Crime Report: DUIs, Public Intoxication (4/29-5/5)

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Traffic Accident on 6th Street and B Avenue

Unknown injury reported.

Hit and Run on 9th Street and Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue and 2nd Street

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Coronado Bay Bridge

Minor injury reported.

Traffic Accident on 1st Street and Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 3rd Street and Pomona Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Coronado Bay Bridge

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on A Avenue

No injuries reported.

Arrests:

4/30/2023: Battery – Misdemeanor on 700 block of Orange Avenue

43 year old male

5/1/2023: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 400 block of Orange Avenue

69 year old male

5/3/2023: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 8th Street and Alameda Boulevard

21 year old male

5/4/2023: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on 200 block of Prospect Place

38 year old male

5/5/2023: Lack of Evidence of Vehicle Registration – Misdemeanor on 2000 block of Mullinex Drive

32 year old male

5/5/2023: Lack of Evidence of Vehicle Registration – Infraction on 100 block of C Avenue

20 year old male

5/5/2023: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on 100 block of B Avenue

47 year old female





