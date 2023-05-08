Monday, May 8, 2023
Crime

Coronado Crime Report: DUIs, Public Intoxication (4/29-5/5)

Bella Villarin
Bella Villarin

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Traffic Accident on 6th Street and B Avenue
Unknown injury reported.

Hit and Run on 9th Street and Orange Avenue
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue and 2nd Street
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Coronado Bay Bridge
Minor injury reported.

Traffic Accident on 1st Street and Orange Avenue
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 3rd Street and Pomona Avenue
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Coronado Bay Bridge
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on A Avenue
No injuries reported.

Arrests:

4/30/2023: Battery – Misdemeanor on 700 block of Orange Avenue
43 year old male

5/1/2023: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 400 block of Orange Avenue
69 year old male

5/3/2023: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 8th Street and Alameda Boulevard
21 year old male

5/4/2023: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on 200 block of Prospect Place
38 year old male

5/5/2023: Lack of Evidence of Vehicle Registration – Misdemeanor on 2000 block of Mullinex Drive
32 year old male

5/5/2023: Lack of Evidence of Vehicle Registration – Infraction on 100 block of C Avenue
20 year old male

5/5/2023: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on 100 block of B Avenue
47 year old female



Bella is a proud military brat who has been a resident of Coronado since 2015. She was born in Japan, and after a short stay in Virginia, traveled extensively throughout Asia while living in Singapore and picking up another language. A junior at Coronado High School, Bella can be found at the driving range or golf course when not in school, studying, writing, playing the guitar, or spending time with her family. Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

