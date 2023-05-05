Promote Your Business with Interior Ad Space on the Free Summer Shuttle Buses

The City of Coronado is offering interior advertising space on the City’s popular Free Summer Shuttle buses to local businesses and groups. Four shuttles will operate from June 11 through Labor Day, September 4, 2023. The Free Summer Shuttle service is sponsored by the City and Discover Coronado. The program offers the free shuttle service to reduce vehicle trips along the Orange Avenue corridor during the peak summer season.

The advertisements are an effective way to reach visitors, as well as residents and are highly visible, viewed by an estimated 1,000 riders per day.

Ads may promote Coronado tourism and the community, and can include services, products and events that appeal to residents and visitors, such as special events, local history and culture, local art and artists, and offerings from local businesses and retail stores where visitors can shop or buy.

Ads are displayed for a minimum of one month and must comply with the stated goals of the Coronado Summer Shuttle program and Metropolitan Transit System advertisement regulations.

Advertisers can reserve a maximum of 12 ads, or one ad per bus, per month for the full Summer Shuttle program. Ad specifications and deadlines and ad specifications are on the Summer Shuttle website. Advertisers must provide all artwork for ads by or before each deadline.

Learn more about the Interior Advertising Space program and the Free Summer Shuttle here.






